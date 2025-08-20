Manipur and Mizoram's Voting Frenzy for Popular Choice Award Steals the Spotlight in MUI 2025

The Miss Universe India (MUI) 2025 pageant, held on August 18, 2025, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, has become a cultural juggernaut, largely due to the electrifying online voting frenzy for the Miss Popular Award, driven by fervent supporters from Manipur and Mizoram.

This unprecedented social media surge, marked by millions of likes, shares, and comments, transformed the contest into a nationwide spectacle, showcasing Northeast India’s passion and pride.

The Miss Popular Award, determined by public votes through social media, became the battleground where this enthusiasm found its most visible expression. Unlike the main title, which is judged by a panel based on various criteria, the Miss Popular Award relies entirely on audience engagement, making it a direct reflection of public sentiment. The competition between Nirupama and Evelyn turned into a digital showdown, with fans from Manipur and Mizoram rallying behind their representatives in a display of state pride that captivated the nation.

The fierce rivalry between Manipur and Mizoram fans fueled massive engagement. Posts featuring Nirupama or Evelyn racked up thousands of likes, comments, and shares, with fans rallying others to vote. Nirupama’s headshot profile earned 337k likes, 3.1M comments, and 95.9M shares, while Evelyn’s garnered 458k likes, 3.3M comments, and 101M shares. Despite Evelyn’s higher likes and shares, Nirupama won the title, as many of Evelyn’s voters likely didn’t follow the official Instagram accounts, a mandatory rule for vote eligibility. This organic surge boosted the organizers’ visibility and established MUI 2025 as a cultural phenomenon, attracting audiences beyond traditional pageant fans.



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While Sarangthem Nirupama of Manipur earned accolades, Mizoram’s Evelyn Zachhingpuii’s significant contribution, reflected in her massive digital engagement, went unrecognized, highlighting the need for the organizers to acknowledge the region’s remarkable role in amplifying the event’s reach. Similarly, the remarkable efforts of Tripura’s Khumjhar Debbarma and Nagaland’s Kelulu Dawhuo, who also garnered substantial support, further supports the Northeast’s influence, yet their contributions were similarly overlooked, raising questions about the fairness of the single-winner format.

This contest not only showcased the talent and diversity of Northeast India but also propelled MUI 2025 into the national spotlight, significantly boosting the organizers’ Instagram followers and highlighting the need for a more inclusive approach to the Miss Popular subtitle. The intense rivalry, particularly between the fans of Sarangthem Nirupama and Evelyn Zachhingpuii has transformed the pageant into a platform for regional pride, cultural advocacy, and digital engagement, raising questions about how such competitions can better recognize the contributions of standout contestants.

For contestants from Northeast states, the Miss Popular Award holds particular significance. Historically underrepresented in Indian pageantry, contestants from states like Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Nagaland often face systemic barriers in mainstream categories judged by panels. The Miss Popular Award, reliant on public votes, offers a rare opportunity for these contestants to shine, as entire states rally behind them in a display of collective pride. The dedication of Northeast fans, who invested significant time and effort to secure votes, reflects the region’s hope of seeing their representatives celebrated on a national stage. Nirupama’s top 6 finish and Evelyn’s Top 20 placement were historic achievements, but the Miss Popular race was where their communities truly made their mark. Despite significant voter support, Mizoram contestant was overshadowed by the single-winner format.

Sarangthem Nirupama from Manipur, who secured the 4th runner-up position, and Evelyn Zachhingpuii from Mizoram, a Top 20 finalist, captivated audiences with their grace, intellect, and advocacy. Nirupama, a psychology student and 2023 Mega Miss Northeast winner, championed women’s and children’s rights, drawing attention to Manipur’s social challenges while Evelyn, holding a master's degree in Sociology embodying Mizoram’s vibrant cultural heritage, highlighted her state’s traditions, from music to craftsmanship. Their performances resonated deeply, particularly in the Northeast, where communities rallied behind them with unparalleled enthusiasm.

Adding to this regional wave were Khumjhar Debbarma from Tripura and Kelulu Dawhuo from Nagaland, who also made significant impacts. Khumjhar, a 21-year-old advocate for environmental awareness through her “Clean and Green Northeast” campaign, carried Tripura’s flag with pride, emphasizing the state’s unique Kokborok culture. Kelulu, a Chakhesang tribe and former Miss Kohima 2024, brought confidence and clarity to the stage, earning praise for her representation of Nagaland’s rich heritage. Their campaigns, while not reaching the top tiers of the main competition, garnered substantial support in the Miss Popular Award voting, with each amassing between 40,000 and 70,000 votes, far outpacing many other contestants who struggled to reach 1000 votes.

Social media, particularly Instagram, was the driving force behind the Miss Popular Award’s success. The MUI 2025 organizers, under the Glamanand Group and K Sera Sera Box Office, strategically leveraged Instagram to engage audiences, sharing contestant profiles, event updates, and voting prompts. The race between Nirupama and Evelyn generated close to 200 million shares, creating a viral storm that amplified the pageant’s visibility. Hashtags like #VoteForNirupama and #EvelynForMissPopular trended across platforms, with fans posting reels, stories, and testimonials about their contestants’ journeys.

The organisers’ Instagram accounts became hubs of activity, with a combined follower count surging to approximately 650,000, largely driven by supporters from Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Nagaland who were required to follow both accounts to ensure their votes were counted. Posts on X highlighted the broader trend of fan-driven voting in award shows, noting how such campaigns amplify visibility for contestants and events alike. The MUI 2025 organisers capitalised on this, using Instagram to share behind-the-scenes content, live streams from sub-contests in Indore on July 26, 2025, and highlights from the Jaipur finale. This strategic approach transformed the pageant into a nationwide conversation, drawing in audiences who might not typically engage with pageantry.

While MUI 2025 was a triumph of inclusivity and engagement, it also highlighted a missed opportunity in the structure of the Miss Popular Award. Unlike other subtitles, such as Best National Costume, which allows multiple winners to be recognised, the Miss Popular Award is limited to a single recipient. This year, the neck-and-neck competition between Nirupama and Evelyn, coupled with the significant support for Khumjhar and Kelulu, exposed the limitations of this approach. The 200 million shares generated by Manipur and Mizoram fans, alongside the 40,000 to 70,000 votes each for Tripura and Nagaland, arguably brought more publicity to the pageant than the main competition itself, signifying the impact of their campaigns. The rules says "most popular choice" title will directly enter the top 20 spot. However, this subtitle must be awarded to Evelyn as well. Even though, the Mizoram beauty has comfortably enter the top 20 spot by her talents.

The race for the Miss Popular Award was a game-changer, driven by the passionate campaigns of Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Nagaland contestants. It not only popularized the pageant but also highlighted the Northeast’s growing influence in Indian pageantry. The organizers’ Instagram account saw a meteoric rise in followers as a result. With over 50,000 participants in state-level competitions and 54 finalists representing every state and union territory, the pageant already had a broad base of interest.

The enthusiastic participation of Northeast states highlights their growing presence in national beauty contests, despite criticism over cultural mismatches, particularly regarding Western elements like bikini rounds, which some argue clash with the region’s traditional values. Nevertheless, contestants from the Northeast are increasingly embracing these platforms, showcasing bold, courageous, and mentally resilient personas. This shift reflects a gradual but determined effort to carve out a space in such competitions, blending regional pride with modern aspirations, and redefining cultural representation on a national and international stage.

It has redefined pageantry as a platform for cultural advocacy, regional pride, and digital engagement, proving that beauty can be a powerful force for unity and change. By embracing the Northeast’s energy and rethinking the structure of awards like Miss Popular, MUI can continue to evolve, ensuring that every voice—and every vote—counts.