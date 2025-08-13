Why August 13, 14, and 15 Define Manipuri Identity and Struggle

As a Manipuri, the days of August 13, 14, and 15 are not just dates on a calendar—they are wounds that still bleed, dreams that flicker, and a call to reclaim the dignity my people deserve. These days encapsulate the betrayal by the British, the fleeting joy of our independence, and the bitter irony of India’s freedom that shackled us.

They are etched into my soul, symbolizing the British empire’s treachery, a brief taste of independence, and the ironic shadow of India’s freedom that morphed into our annexation.

As a Meitei, the once the ruler of Manipur Kingdom, I also take pride in our contributions to India’s defense and global sporting glory, yet I am bound by systemic constraints that deny us dignity. These days compel me to reflect on a history of broken promises—a history that fuels today’s ethnic strife, insurgency, and human rights crises. Ignoring this triad perpetuates our marginalization; honoring it is my first step toward reclaiming dignity.

On August 13, I observe Patriots’ Day, a solemn tribute to the martyrs who defied colonial overreach during the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891. This was no ordinary conflict—it was a profound act of treachery by the British, who posed as our “all-weather friends.” Manipur, my ancient sovereign kingdom with a legacy spanning over two millennia, stood by the British during the Anglo-Burmese Wars, securing their interests with our loyalty. Yet, when dynastic disputes arose in the late 19th century, they exploited them to invade us.



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The spark was the palace revolt of 1890-91, where Prince Koireng (Tikendrajit Singh), my hero, led a faction against his brother, Maharaja Surchandra Singh. The British, pretending to mediate, sent forces to Imphal with hidden motives: to install a puppet ruler and tighten their grip. When we resisted, capturing and executing British officers in self-defense, the empire struck back with overwhelming force. They captured Tikendrajit and Thangal General, publicly hanging them on August 13, 1891, before a coerced crowd at Pheida Pung in Imphal. This was not justice but a calculated humiliation, a betrayal that shattered our trust. The British, who preached fair play, used kangaroo courts to crush our spirit, annexing Manipur and imposing direct rule. As a Meitei, this betrayal cuts deep—it teaches me that empires value allies only for their own gain. Patriots’ Day is my rallying cry against such duplicity, echoing in my calls for accountability today.

If August 13 evokes sorrow and defiance, August 14 ignites a bittersweet pride—the day Manipur reclaimed its sovereignty from British clutches in 1947. As the sun set on the British Raj, Manipur hoisted its flag a full day before India's tryst with destiny on August 15. Under the Manipur Constitution Act of 1947, the kingdom established a democratic government, with Maharaja Bodhachandra Singh as the constitutional head. This was no gift from afar; it was the fruit of centuries of resistance, including the sacrifices I honor on August 13.

But this freedom was fleeting, a cruel interlude before new chains bound us. We barely savored autonomy before external pressures mounted. The merger with India, formalized on October 15, 1949, through the Manipur Merger Agreement signed on September 21, 1949, extinguished our independence. Signed under duress by the Maharaja in Shillong, isolated from his council and surrounded by Indian forces, the agreement was never ratified by our Assembly, making it constitutionally dubious. This was not integration but annexation, reducing Manipur to a peripheral territory. August 14 is my day of what could have been—a thriving, sovereign Manipur, free from the burdens that followed.

August 15, India’s Independence Day, rings hollow for me. While India celebrates liberation, I see it through the lens of impending loss. Just two years after India’s freedom, Manipur’s merger in 1949 marked the start of our marginalization. The irony stings: a nation born from anti-colonial struggle adopted imperial tactics on its frontiers.As a young Manipuri, my heart aches for peace and normalcy in Manipur, a land where history’s wounds still bleed and the present is torn by ethnic strife. The violence that has simmered since 2023, rooted in the coerced merger of 1949 and perpetuated by draconian laws, has fractured my home, tearing at the bonds between Meiteis, Kukis, Nagas, and other communities.

We could not enjoy our hard-won freedom for long. The merger agreement’s promises were ignored, replaced by constitutional missteps like the delayed grant of statehood until 1972 and the imposition of draconian “black laws” like the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in 1980. AFSPA, a “license to kill,” grants the armed forces unchecked powers in “disturbed areas,” including shoot-to-kill authority with near impunity. Enforced amid rising insurgency post-merger, it has fueled cycles of violence, extrajudicial killings, and human rights abuses, alienating my community and deepening ethnic divides among Meiteis, Kukis, Nagas, and others.

These historical grievances are the root of Manipur’s turmoil today. The conflict in my state—all traceable to the forcible merger and the center’s heavy-handed approach. Insurgencies demanding secession or autonomy are not mere rebellions—they are my people’s response to a betrayed merger and laws that treat us as suspects in our own land. Constitutional oversights, like failing to honor federal principles or protect minority rights, have turned Manipur into a tinderbox.

We Meiteis have given India brave sons and daughters who serve in the armed forces, defending Bharat’s borders with unwavering courage. Our athletes, like Ngangom Dingku, N Kunjarani, Sanamacha Chanu, Mary Kom, L Sarita, Mirabai Chanu etc. have won Olympic, Commonwealth and Asian medals, bringing global honor to India. Yet, despite these contributions, we live without dignity. We face restrictions under the Article 371(C), barred from our own lands which were protected and safeguard with the blood of our forefathers, and are denied Scheduled Tribe status, limiting our rights and opportunities. AFSPA’s shadow looms over us, with extrajudicial abuses and surveillance branding us as threats. The fertile Kabaw Valley was handed over to Myanmar without giving anything in return to us. Economically neglected, we are treated as a peripheral people in a state the center overlooks. Our protests for justice are mislabeled as insurgency, stripping us of the honor our sacrifices deserve. I ask: how can a community that gives so much to India be forced to live in such indignity?

Mere addition of our freedom struggle against the British as a fight for India’s independence will not serve the purpose, even if it shows Indian leaders acknowledge the sacrifice of our forefathers. Instead, Manipur must be freed from the shackles of the British divide-and-rule policy, evident in the non-inclusion of Meiteis—a forest tribe as per British records—in the Scheduled Tribes list, and the perpetuation of Article 371(C), a grave constitutional misstep that unjustly prevents us from accessing the very lands our forefathers once called home. I offer a heartfelt vision for healing Manipur, restoring trust, and ensuring justice for all its communities, especially my Meitei people, through steps that address the roots of our pain and pave the way for a hopeful future.

The pain of the Manipur Merger Agreement of 1949, signed under pressure by our Maharaja in Shillong, isolated from his council, still lingers in my heart. Never ratified by our Assembly, it stripped us of the sovereignty we briefly tasted on August 14, 1947, when Manipur hoisted its flag as a free nation. I propose that India acknowledge this historical violation and grant Manipur greater autonomy, perhaps through special status or stronger federal protections. Reviving the spirit of that fleeting independence would honor our unique history and show respect for our sacrifices. Such a gesture could quell separatist sentiments, replacing resentment with pride and weaving Manipur into India’s fabric as a true partner, fostering stability through mutual respect.

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act of 1980, known as AFSPA, casts a dark shadow over Manipur, fueling violence and distrust with its brutal powers, like shoot-to-kill authority and near impunity for the armed forces. As a Meitei, I’ve seen how this law brands us as threats in our own homeland, alienating my community and deepening resentment. I urge India to repeal AFSPA, replacing it with civilian-led policing and community engagement. Lifting this oppressive law would signal that Manipuris are valued citizens, not suspects, and would help break the cycle of violence. By fostering trust between the state and my people, this step could ignite the first spark of peace, showing us that our lives matter.

These three days—August 13, 14, and 15—are my history, my pain, my hope. They remind me of British treachery, a stolen independence, and an annexation that still binds us. As a Meitei, I am proud of my people’s courage, yet weary of the indignities we endure. India, you owe us peace—not just the absence of violence, but the presence of justice. Let my generation live with the dignity our sacrifices have earned. Let Manipur rise, not as a footnote, but as a proud partner in Bharat’s story. Until then, I will honor Tikendrajit’s sacrifice, cherish August 14’s dream, and demand that August 15 becomes a day of true freedom for us all.