Why Students Are Protesting Against PDA For Red Land Building Demolition In Shillong

The students of Dhanamanjuri University (DMU), under the aegis of the All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), stormed and locked the Planning and Development Authority (PDA) office in Chingmeirong yesterday, igniting a fierce protest against the reckless demolition of the historic Manipur Rajbari, known as the Red Land Building, in Shillong.

This bold act—braving police barricades, locking the gates, and chanting “Long Live Manipur” and “Down Down PDA”—is a rightful rebellion against the PDA’s apparent betrayal of Manipur’s cultural heritage.

With the resounding cry of "We Will Not Compromise Our History", the Rajbari, where the Manipur Merger Agreement was signed on September 21, 1949, marking the state’s integration into India, stands affirmed as more than a structure—it is a living testament to our past. Its loss has sparked widespread fury, and the students’ outrage is a clarion call for accountability.

Today, on October 15, 2025, the Manipuri Elders’ Consortium, Shillong (MECS) organized a sit-in protest in Shillong, amplifying the public’s anger. Munish Singh, MECS Convenor demanded, “Those who are involved in the demolition should be sacked. They should not be allowed to enter the Manipur Bhawan in Shillong, whether they are PDA officials or caretakers. And secondly, even though the house has been brought down, certain woods and planks are still good and can be reused. We want the bungalow rebuilt exactly as it was."

More importantly, two critical documents—a GAD letter dated October 12, 2023 (e-file No. BHW/4/2021-GAD-GAD) addressed to the Art and Culture Department and another directive letter from Art & Culture Department to Planning And Development Authority dated November 14, 2023—outlined stringent conditions for the restoration. The GAD’s letter granted a “No Objection” certificate for the revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Exhibition Hall/Gallery’s restoration, a key element of the Rajbari complex. However, this approval was explicitly “subject to” (in bold letters) a non-negotiable condition: consultation with State Archaeology to ensure the site’s historical and intrinsic value is preserved before finalizing the DPR—a safeguard the PDA appears to have overlooked.



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The Art and Culture Department’s directive to PDA Secretary further reinforced a meticulous framework, aligned with International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) standards, outlining three essential conditions.

The conditions were; Preserving the monument’s aesthetic and historic value as per ICOMOS (International Council on Monuments and Sites) standards, which stresses maintaining cultural integrity and authenticity through respectful treatment of the original design and materials, ensuring the site's historical narrative remains intact.

Second point was to ensuring detailed documentation prior to restoration via comprehensive drawings, photographs, and videography to create an indelible record of the heritage building’s essence, allowing for accurate future replication if needed. And the third point was mandating the use of original materials during reconstruction wherever possible, to sustain the structure’s aesthetic and historic value and avoid the pitfalls of modern substitutions that could dilute its authenticity.

The GAD's conditional approval highlighted a prudent commitment to safeguarding Manipur's heritage, yet reports indicate that neither the PDA nor the contractor, M/S Meitei Construction Private Ltd, adhered to these mandates—opting instead for outright demolition without the requisite pre-work documentation or preservation efforts.

Did the PDA consult State Archaeology as required? Was thorough documentation completed before the demolition began? The lack of transparency on these points suggests a troubling disregard for the prescribed safeguards. Restoring a heritage site like the Rajbari is not a routine construction job—it demands reverence, precision, and adherence to strict protocols. Structural restoration should strengthen foundations and walls to withstand future disasters, chemical treatments should protect against environmental threats like acidic gases or moss growth, and material preservation should prioritize traditional materials to maintain historical integrity. The demolition, however, appears to have prioritize expediency over cultural fidelity, risking the erasure of the Rajbari’s historical essence

The Red Land Building, or Manipur Rajbari, in Shillong is a monument of profound historical and cultural significance, far more than a mere structure of brick and mortar. Built in the 1930s as the Shillong residence of the Manipur royal family, it served as the setting for a defining moment in the state’s history: the signing of the Manipur Merger Agreement on September 21, 1949, by Maharaja Bodhachandra Singh, which formalized Manipur’s integration into the Union of India.

These acts of defiance reflect deep frustration over the PDA’s apparent disregard for explicit government directives, international heritage preservation standards, and the cultural sanctity of the Rajbari. The demolition is seen not just as the loss of a building but as an assault on Manipur’s historical identity, raising urgent questions about accountability, transparency, and the integrity of the restoration process.

The journey to preserve the Red Land Building, has been marked by nearly a decade of bureaucratic efforts to secure its ownership and plan its restoration. The process began on June 19, 2017, when the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Government of Manipur wrote to the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, requesting a Patta/Possession Certificate for the land, identified as Holding No. 67 (previously G-72, Ward No. 3, Shillong Municipal Corporation).

A reminder letter followed on August 31, 2017, issued by the Under Secretary of GAD, urging Meghalaya authorities to expedite the process and providing specific details about the property’s location and boundaries. On September 26, 2019, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh took a personal interest, writing a D.O. letter to Meghalaya’s Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, to highlight the historical significance of the Rajbari and seek cooperation in resolving ownership issues.Efforts to address tenant and ownership disputes gained traction in 2021.

On January 28, 2021, the Commissioner (Revenue) proposed deputing Sunanda Thokchom, Deputy Secretary (GAD), to Shillong to verify the land’s registration status and coordinate with Meghalaya authorities, with additional representation suggested from Simte, DRC (Guwahati).

On February 2, 2021, Sunanda Thokchom (Under Secretary, GAD) and the Deputy Secretary (Revenue) were deputed to Shillong, instructed to consult the Commissioner (Planning) to facilitate discussions with the Secretary to Meghalaya’s Chief Minister.

On February 8, 2021, the Shillong Municipal Board officially certified that Holding No. 76 in Ward No. 3 was registered to the Government of Manipur, as per its property tax records, a status reaffirmed by a Holding Tax Bill issued on January 16, 2025, confirming active ownership by Manipur.

On March 8, 2021, a negotiation team was proposed, as directed by the Secretary to Manipur’s Chief Minister, to address tenant compensation issues, with outcomes to be presented to the State Cabinet. On July 20, 2021, Chief Minister Singh wrote another D.O. letter to Sangma, expressing gratitude for Meghalaya’s cooperation and reiterating Manipur’s commitment to resolving outstanding issues.

A significant milestone was reached on August 20, 2021, when the Meghalaya Government approved the settlement of 1.93 acres of land to Manipur for Rs 91,04,784, including land revenue arrears from 2008. A budget of Rs 9 crore was allocated for the 2021–22 fiscal year to develop the “Manipur Bhavan,” with plans to preserve and renovate the heritage complex while constructing a new State Guest House featuring suites, rooms for dignitaries, and modern amenities. A committee was tasked with negotiating compensation with four tenant households within a month.

On August 26, 2021, Minister Vungzagin Valte approved the land premium payment and discussions with relevant departments, including State Archaeology. By late August 2021, the Meghalaya Government formally handed over the 1.93-acre Rajbari property to Manipur, setting the stage for its development as a heritage and administrative hub.

The restoration of the Rajbari was envisioned as a meticulous process that balanced heritage preservation with modern functionality. Joint planning meetings held on September 1 and 7, 2021, chaired by the Principal Secretary (GAD) and attended by officials from Art & Culture, State Archaeology, the Chief Architect of the Manipur Police Housing Corporation (MPHC), and GAD, outlined a comprehensive plan. Discussions focused on demarcating the site, establishing a museum to showcase Manipur’s history, and creating amenities such as a guest house, cafeteria, and parking facilities, all while adhering to strict heritage restoration ethics and norms.

On November 18, 2021, the Director of Art & Culture was tasked with suggesting an outline plan for the Rajbari’s preservation and restoration, which was submitted by the Superintendent of State Archaeology on December 27, 2021.The project gained further momentum when it was included in the “First 100-Days Action Plan” on April 20, 2022, with MPHC designated as the implementing agency.

On May 6, 2022, the Superintendent of State Archaeology proposed M/s Art & Craft, Delhi, as the DPR consultant for Rs 3 lakh (plus taxes). The consultancy’s quotation, submitted on May 9, 2022, outlined payment terms: 25% advance, 50% upon draft DPR submission, and the remainder upon final submission, valid until May 15, 2022. On May 16, 2022, the Chief Architect of MPHC prepared a concept plan for the State Guest House, incorporating suites for dignitaries, VIP rooms, dormitories, an auditorium, and administrative offices.

On June 8, 2022, M/s Art & Craft submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) through State Archaeology, estimating costs at Rs 1.50 crore for civil works, Rs 1.00 crore for the museum, and Rs 0.75 crore for allied works.In June 2022, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh publicly announced that the Rajbari would be renovated without altering its original structure, reinforcing MPHC’s role as the implementing agency.

On October 10, 2022, the PDA Secretary submitted a revised DPR proposal, citing severe structural deterioration but recommending reconstruction along original lines to ensure safety, with a clear directive from the Art & Culture Department to consult State Archaeology before finalizing.

On December 18, 2022, the Chief Minister and PDA Chairman laid the foundation stone for the “Infrastructure Development of Heritage Complex, Rajbari, Shillong.” The DPR was approved by the North Eastern Council (NEC) in July 2023.

On February 6, 2024, PDA (Work Agency) issued work order to M/s Meitei Construction Pvt. Ltd. for restoration and non-civil works. Lease agreement for 30 years (w.e.f. 01.04.2008) had been signed on 24.09.2021, allotting the land to GAD.

However, years of planning and assurances, the project took a devastating turn in early October 2025, when partial dismantling began due to safety concerns over severely damaged wooden beams, purlins, rafters, and roof leakages.

Despite urgent appeals from the Manipuri Elders’ Consortium, Shillong (MECS) on September 10, 2025, the Manipuri Sahitya Parishad, Meghalaya (MSPM) on September 23, 2025, and former Lok Sabha MP Dr. RK Ranjan on October 8, 2025, the Manipur government, under President’s Rule, took no action, resulting in the total demolition of this historic landmark.

By October 8, 2025, the entire Rajbari structure was manually dismantled, with the PDA claiming that salvageable materials and architectural elements were preserved for reuse in the reconstruction.

On October 11, 2025, the PDA issued a statement justifying the demolition as essential for safe reconstruction, assuring that the original architectural design, dimensions, and height would be retained.

However, this explanation failed to quell public anger.On October 12, 2025, civil society groups, students, historians, and heritage activists condemned the demolition as an “erasure of heritage identity,” demanding accountability and transparency.

The Planning and Development Authority (PDA) and M/S Meitei Construction must address critical questions: Where is the evidence of compliance with ICOMOS standards? Why have the terms and conditions of the NOC for the DPR been ignored by the contractors? Mere press statements to deflect criticism will only deepen public outrage. The concerned authorities must stop the blame-shifting and inter-departmental evasion that confuses the public and provide transparent answers.