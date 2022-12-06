A day after the voting for 250 municipal wards of Delhi, the exit polls on December 5 predicted a majority for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

The votes will be tallied and the results will be announced on December 7.

As per the exit polls results, AAP would likely win 149 to 171 wards out of Delhi's 250, while the BJP could win 69 to 91 wards.

Notably, out of 250 seats in all, a party needs at least 126 seats to gain a majority.

With this development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to suffer its first defeat in MCD elections in 15 years.

The election for the municipal wards in Delhi saw about 50 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots as of Sunday at 5:30 p.m and both BJP and AAP claimed victory in the crucial race.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, voted in the MCD elections and urged the electorate to choose a group that removes obstacles rather than erect them.

With the AAP in charge of both the municipal council and the Delhi government, Kejriwal's party should have a smooth time implementing fundamental urban initiatives.

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