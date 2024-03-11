An Election Management Committee meeting was recently held at the Bharatiya Janata Party's city office on Tibet Road, Gangtok.

The meeting, chaired by EMC Convenor Karma P Bhutia, also included a District Level Coordination Meeting in Geyzing.

Key party members, including executive members, attended the session.



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The committee deliberated on several critical issues related to the upcoming elections, including campaign planning, voter outreach, candidate selection, and organizational preparedness.

The meeting served as a comprehensive platform for analysis and decision-making, aiming to enhance the party's electoral prospects.

The Election Management Committee, with the collective input of all attendees, reiterated its commitment to uphold the BJP's principles and values, striving for electoral success in the forthcoming polls.