Sikkim Police on February 6 apprehended the son of former state chief minister Pawan Chamling for his alleged involvement in the effigy burning of incumbent Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

However, as per sources, the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) claimed that Pawan Chamling's son Bikash Chamling was arrested by police, instead, he surrendered before the police.

It is worth mentioning that on February 3, SDF workers burnt the effigies of Prem Singh Tamang in Gangtok.

Several protests against the Supreme Court's (SC) observation of the Sikkimese Nepali Community have been organized in the state.

The SDF is blaming the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government for trashing the affidavit filed by the SDF on the ''immigrant'' tag.

However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 6 informed that the government has helped the state government to file a review petition in the apex court.

A day after the submission of Sikkim's President, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and members of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) submitted and apprised the Union Home Minister about the issue of the foreigner's tags to Sikkimese Nepali and distortion of the definition of 'Sikkimese' as a result of the recent Supreme Court judgment.

"Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) files review petition in Supreme Court against some of the observations and directions in a recent judgment dated 13th January 2023 in two petitions of 2013 and 2021 filed by Association of Old Settlers of Sikkim in Supreme Court," the Union Home Minister said in a tweet.

While reacting to the news Sikkim BJP President DR Thapa shared, "It is a very happy moment for Sikkimese people as Sikkimese were in distress ever since the verdict was declared. And taking the issue we met Amit Shah ji and we realized he have already done his homework and he was aware of the issue today ministry filed the review petition for this prompt action we Sikkim BJP, Sikkimese People and all would like to thank him".

Also read: Sikkim: BJP-led Joint Action Committee welcomes MHA for filing review petition in SC over 'Sikkimese Nepali' row