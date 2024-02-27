Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday said his government will develop the Kitam Ground in Namchi district as a world-class cricket stadium.

Addressing a public meeting in Namchi, he said international as well as domestic cricket matches will be played at the stadium.

"We have taken a decision to develop Kitam Ground as a world-class cricket stadium under the guidance of the BCCI," he said.



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On the otherhand, Sikkim Rising Stars Under 17 Football Fiesta, organized under Operation Sadbhavna by Trishakti Corps, reached its thrilling conclusion at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok.

The event served as a platform for young athletes from across the region to showcase their exceptional talent and teamwork, captivating audiences with their remarkable displays of skill and sportsmanship.

From February 16 to February 27, 2024, the charming city of Gangtok witnessed an exhilarating exhibition of youth football prowess. Seven teams representing diverse backgrounds competed in a spirited tournament, embodying the values of dedication, discipline, and camaraderie synonymous with the spirit of sportsmanship. Amidst electrifying matches and nail-biting moments, players exhibited exceptional skills, leaving spectators in awe of their talent and potential.