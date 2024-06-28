The Sikkim Transport Department has decided to implement a cashless digital payment system for bus bookings.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said the decision to enforce the digital payment system aligns with the department's aim to restrict cash transactions and streamline the booking process for passengers.

In a statement, the department said various digital payment options are now available for booking Sikkim Nationalised Transport (SNT) buses.

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Passengers can use the following payment methods:

1. UPI Payment via Paytm Soundbox: All booking counters across the state, including the Siliguri booking office, are equipped with Paytm Soundbox devices. Payments can be made by scanning the QR codes provided on these devices.

2. UPI Payment via Paytm Stickers: Paytm stickers with QR codes are affixed to all SNT buses. Passengers can scan these QR codes to make payments.

3. Debit/Credit Card Payment: Point of Sale (PoS) machines are available at the Gangtok booking office and Siliguri booking office. Passengers can pay by swiping their debit or credit cards or by scanning the QR codes on these devices.

4. Online Bus Ticket Booking: Tickets can be booked online through platforms such as RedBus, PhonePe, and their allied service providers.

5. Online Bus Ticket Booking through SIKKIM CAB Mobile App: The SIKKIM CAB Mobile App also provides an online booking option for bus tickets.

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The move to a complete digital payment system for passenger bus services, however, does not apply to SNT Undertaking buses.