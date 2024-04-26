Arjun Babuta set a new world record in men's 10M Air Rifle at the ongoing Olympic Selection Trials (OST) one and two for Rifle and Pistol, scoring an impressive 254.0.

His score surpassed the previous record set by Divyansh Singh Panwar at the Cairo World Cup. Other notable victories in their respective OST t1 final matches included Nancy in women's 10M Air Rifle, Varun Tomar in men's 100M Air Pistol, and Rhythm Sangwan in women's 10M Air Pistol, according to a press release from the National Rifle Association of India.

Babuta's performance included two perfect 10.9 shots and 13 shots of 10.6 or above, leading him to a comfortable win over 2022 world champion Rudrankksh Patil and Sri Karthik Raj. In the women's 10M Air Rifle OST t1 final, Nancy's score of 253.4 was just short of the world record but sufficient to secure a win over Mehuli Ghosh and Olympian Elavenil Valarivan.

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