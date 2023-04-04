The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic on April 4 issued guidelines to avoid any untoward incident during the IPL matches in Guwahati on April 5-8.

As per the guidelines, commercial vehicles will not be allowed to ply on National Highways 17 and 27 from 11 am on April 5 to 1 am on April 6.

On the other hand, on April 8, commercial vehicles will not be allowed to ply on National Highways 17 and 27 from 5 am to 10 pm.

''Movement of commercial and three-wheelers on AK Azad Road and AK Deb Road have been restricted from 1 pm to 11:45 pm on April 5 and from 11 am to 10 pm on April 8 during the match,'' the DCP traffic added

Besides this, parking arrangements for vehicles coming via AK Deb road have been made at Champawati field, Ganeshpara Field, Datalpara Field, Ambari Rangpathar, PWD Field, and Latashil Ambari.

The guidelines further said that AK Azad Road shall be one-way from 3 pm to 11:45 pm on April 5 and from 11:30 am to 10 pm on April 8. However, the movement of vehicles won't be allowed to ply from the Cycle factory towards Lakhra Chariali.

Additionally, vehicles won't be allowed from Lakhara Chariali except for car pass holders for matches, schools, buses, and emergency vehicles including ambulances and fire tenders.

''Barsapara road from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali shall be one way for vehicles with car passes from 3 pm to 11:45 pm on April 5 and 11:30 am to 10 pm on April 8,'' he added.

The much-anticipated match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings is scheduled for 7:30 pm on April 5, and the second match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will take place on April 8 at 3:30 pm. The arrival of the IPL teams in Guwahati has brought excitement among cricket enthusiasts in the city.

Also read: Assam: Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings arrive in Guwahati for IPL match