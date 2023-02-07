A 27-year-old Kabaddi player from Delhi on February 6 accused her coach of raping her, extorting money, and blackmailing her by threatening to leak private pictures.

In this regard, a police case has been registered at the Baba Haridas Nagar police station in West Delhi against the coach identified as Joginder.

As per reports, the complainant informed the police that she had been preparing for kabaddi competitions in Hirankudna near Mundka in West Delhi since 2012, and her coach ''made sexual relation without her consent'' in 2015.

The kabaddi player further accused the coach of forcing her to give him part of the earnings from a competition she won in 2018.

Following this, she transferred Rs 43.5 lakh to the bank account of the accused coach Joginder.

Later, the player got married in 2021 and the accused kept blackmailing her by threatening to leak her private photos.

Meanwhile, after registering the FIR, the police have launched a probe into the matter and the complainant's statement is being recorded in court.

Earlier in January this year, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat had accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharma of sexual harassment.

Phogat made the accusation during a demonstration in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the WFI's president and the athletic body.

Notably, India's finest wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sangeeta Phogat, Sonam Malik, and Anshu Malik, protested the federation's methods of operation at Jantar Mantar.

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