Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu marked her campaign in the 2024 Paris Olympics with a dominant win, defeating Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq in her women's singles first round match.

Sindhu beat her opponent 21-9, 21-6 to win her group stage opener.

The opening win will give Sindhu confidence to jump ahead into the rest of her group-stage matches.

This is PV Sindhu's quest for her 3rd consecutive medal in the Olympics.

Maldives' Razzaq is no match for the 10th seed Indian, 2-time medal winner. Sindhu's strong start will give her incredible confidence going into the rest of her group-stage matches.

Meanwhile, India men's hockey team overcame a first-quarter deficit to secure a thrilling 3-2 win over New Zealand in their Pool B opener at the Paris Olympics.

The second day of the Paris Olympics 2024 is set to see some of India's top athletes take center stage as they aim for glory. Following a mixed performance on Day 1, the Indian contingent looks to make a significant impact on Sunday.