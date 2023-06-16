The Sikkim Football Association (SFA) will organize Sikkim Premier Division League 2023 on 21st June at Paljor Stadium in the state.

A total of the top 8 teams from the 2019 S-league are participating in this year's league namely United Sikkim FC, SAI Namchi, Boys Club, Sikkim Himalayan SC, Sikkim Unicorn FC, Boys Club, Kumar Sporting FC (Rongneck) and Aakraman SC.

The top two teams in the league will further play for the Independence Cup and the Governor's gold cup and the winner of the league will automatically qualify for the I- league.

It is worth mentioning that this is also the first time that any national-level sponsors have sponsored the state league tourney.

As per the sponsor's assurance, this move will provide platforms to the players and helps in branding Sikkim's football talent.

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