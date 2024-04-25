A 27-year-old BSF jawan, deployed for Lok Sabha election duty in Tripura’s East Parliamentary Constituency, was found dead inside a bus while returning to a temporary camp set up for the security forces at Kanchanpur under North District.

The election in Tripura’s East Parliamentary Constituency will be held on April 26.

Sources informed India Today NE that the deceased BSF jawan, identified as Raksa Nargis Keshav (27) from the 199th battalion of BSF in Panisagar, North Tripura, hailed from Latur, Maharashtra.

“Along with him, some more BSF personnel were present inside the bus. The incident occurred late at night yesterday when they were returning to the temporary camp set up for the security forces. We are not certain whether it was a case of suicide or an accidental death, but his rifle was unlocked, and his body was discovered inside the bus. However we have launched an investigation,” said the source.

The deceased's body is currently in the mortuary at the Kanchanpur sub-division hospital. It is reported that the body will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem on Thursday.

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