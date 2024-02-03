On the intervening night of Saturday, Tripura Police detained a counterfeit BSF vehicle and seized cannabis worth Rs 76 lakh at Durga Chowmuhani village under Dhalai District.

Speaking on the issue, Dhalai District Superintendent of Police, Avinash Rai, told India Today NE that based on secret information, the police personnel of Kamalpur police station in the Dhalai District detained the fake BSF vehicle and seized the cannabis.

“In our continued effort for 'Nasha Mukt Tripura,' at approximately 0100 Hrs, based on secret information, Police personnel of Kamalpur police station at night detained a green-colored Bolero Vehicle bearing Registration number AS11 U 4106 at Durga Chowmuhani near SPO camp under suspicious circumstances. The driver and the co-driver of the vehicle managed to flee away, leaving behind the vehicle, which was loaded with Ganja,” said the SP.

He mentioned that the vehicle was coming from the Ambassa side and was taking the route towards Fatikroy, Kumarghat, via Durga Chowmuhani.

“The vehicle had a resemblance to that of a BSF vehicle. On searching the vehicle, we have recovered and seized 41 packets containing 381.600 kgs of Ganja worth Rs 76 lakh. The vehicle has also been seized and kept in the police station custody,” the SP added.

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