In a major operation against drug trafficking, the police in Udaipur sub-division, under Gomati District, arrested 22 drug peddlers including a kingpin on Tuesday late night as part of the Nasha Mukt Tripura campaign initiated by the Tripura Government.

Addressing the issue, Officer-in-Charge of Radhakishorepur Police Station, Babul Das revealed that they had received credible information about a drug kingpin named Taher Miah Chowdhury who was involved in the illicit sale of drugs across the district. The suspect had allegedly employed several youths as agents to distribute narcotics.

“We have received information that one Taher Miah Chowdhury has kept a huge cache of narcotics in his house and selling this across the district. Based on this we carried out a raid in his house and seized a pouch of brown sugar, 165 filled vials, and many empty vials were seized. We have arrested more persons from his home who were engaged in filing up the vials with drugs. When we interrogate him he revealed that he is the mastermind in the area of selling drugs across the Udaipur and other parts of Gomati district”, said the cop.

He further informed that based on the statement of Taher Miah Chowdhury, police set a trap and detained some more persons who came to collect drugs for supplying them.

“We have arrested 21 persons who were the agents of Taher Miah and work to supply drugs across Udaipur city as well as other parts of the district. We have also seized 6 bikes and 17 mobile phones from their possession”, Das added.

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