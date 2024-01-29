The Tripura Pradesh BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya on Monday has reiterated that the main aim of the state BJP is to win both Lok Sabha seats in Tripura to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Tripura has two Lok Sabha seats including East and West Tripura.



Bhattacharya made this statement during an organizational meeting held at the Pradesh BJP office today.

"Keeping an eye on the Lok Sabha election, our Pradesh BJP is always active. With the upcoming election in mind, we aim to see Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister again. In our state, we have two Lok Sabha seats, and our BJP candidates will surely win to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Modi. To achieve this, we are conducting organizational meetings at different times," he said.

He further mentioned that a few days back, the BJP held meetings with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and initiated the Gao Chalo Abhiyan.

"Today, we are also conducting organizational meetings with different wings," he added.

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