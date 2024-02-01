In anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, central BJP leaders have summoned the Tripura BJP leaders to New Delhi as Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda will preside over a crucial strategy meeting on February 17 and 18, focusing on election preparation.

Sources within the BJP have confirmed the meeting, highlighting the significance of the gathering in shaping the party's approach for the Lok Sabha election. The state leaders are expected to discuss key strategies, campaign plans, and coordination efforts to ensure a strong and united front in the upcoming electoral battle.

“The meeting comes as part of the BJP's commitment to meticulous planning and coordination at both the national and state levels. As the Lok Sabha election draws near, the party aims to streamline its efforts and rally support for a successful electoral campaign. So far BJP state President Rajib Bhattacharya and BJP general secretary Amit Rakshit will attend the meeting,” said a source.



Also Read: Tripura: Major Set back for opposition as over 1500 voters join saffron camp ahead Lok Sabha polls

The source further mentioned that during the meeting, the party will present a PowerPoint Presentation on the party’s activities in the state over the last few years, detailing membership growth, preparation, and planning for the election.

“Although this time we are ensuring victory in both Lok Sabha seats in this state, preparation is necessary. Our party secured victory last year, and it has gained significant support in recent years due to the efforts of our party and the government, which is working for the overall development of the state,” he added.