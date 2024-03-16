Tripura BJP MLA Pinaki Das Chowdhury from Kalyanpur Assembly Constituency in Khowai district sustained severe injuries after his vehicle collided head on with another vehicle in Khowai while en route to Agartala this afternoon.

Pinaki Das Chowdhury from Kalyanpur Assembly Constituency in Khowai district sustained severe injuries while five others also received serious injuries,

Pinaki was reportedly coming to Agartala to join a party's program for the Lok Sabha Election.

Soon after the accident he was rushed to the Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Also read: Kerala government moves Supreme Court seeking stay on CAA implementation