The Bishalgarh Additional District and Sessions Judge Court in Sepahijala district convicted and sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for allegedly raping a 5-year-old minor girl in 2019.

Special Public Prosecutor (POCSO) Ripon Sarkar stated that the victim's family filed a case with the West Agartala Women Police Station against the accused man, identified as Khokon Debnath, for the rape of the minor girl on August 2, 2019.

"The case was subsequently transferred to Bishalgarh Police Station because the incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Bishalgarh Women Police Station. The accused, Khokon Das, was arrested on August 4, 2019," he said.



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The advocate further explained that on August 1, 2019, the minor girl went to Khokon Debnath's house to watch TV, where he allegedly raped the 5-year-old.

"After taking the testimony of 20 people in the case and keeping him in jail custody for a significant period, on Friday afternoon, Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Debashis Kar sentenced the accused Khokan Debnath to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh," he added.