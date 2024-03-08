Tripura Police detained four Rohingya individuals from Dharmanagar in North Tripura District on Friday morning when they were en route to Hyderabad in search of work.

According to police sources, the detained Rohingya nationals are identified as Mohammad Arab (22), Samia (20), Ismat Ara (17), and Isha (15). They were residents of a Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, and had entered Indian territory with the assistance of a Bangladeshi tout, aiming to reach Hyderabad in search of employment.



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"They entered India by paying 30,000 Bangladeshi currency each to a Bangladeshi tout named Abdullah. Their plan was to travel to Hyderabad," stated a police official.

During preliminary interrogation, the detainees revealed that after selling rice and pulses they received in the camp, they collected 30,000 Bangladeshi currency and gave it to the broker for crossing the international border.

"We will present them before the court for further interrogation," added the sources.