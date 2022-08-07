Hundreds of teaching aspirants who are T-TET (Tripura Teacher Eligibility Test) qualified candidates for 2021, carried out a protest in front of the “Siksha Bhavan” on Friday, August 6, demanding their immediate recruitment.

After a rally, the agitators, a large number of them women, gathered in front of the office of the Directorate of the education department in Agartala and raised slogans demanding the state government recruit all 3631 T-TET qualified candidates who at present are unemployed.

The agitators said that despite thousands of qualified teacher candidates unemployed in the state, a large number of schools in Tripura are running without an adequate number of teachers, which seems the government is not serious regarding the recruitment of teachers, which is hampering the quality of education and future of students.

A large number of security forces have been deployed as the agitators raised slogans demanding the fulfillment of their demands.

The agitating teaching aspirants alleged that on the same demand, their leaders had met the state’s education minister, Ratanlal Nath, repeatedly who once used to say that due to the absence of qualified candidates, the government was unable to recruit teachers, but now when there are thousands of qualified candidates, till date, neither the minister nor his department has come up with any clear decision on the issue.

The agitators demanded the recruitment of all 3631 TET qualified for the year 2021 together and before the coming Durga Puja celebrations because many would soon become overage and remain deprived of getting any government jobs after that.

Quoting sources in the education department, they said recently they came to know that the department is planning to recruit only 576 people, which will leave behind some 3055 TET qualified jobless.

Later, a delegation among the agitators also met with the officials of the education department and placed their demands.

Tripura has been facing a huge crisis in teachers in schools since 10,323 teachers who were recruited during the previous Left Front government were sacked following a court order declaring their recruitment process illegal.