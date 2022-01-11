MUMBAI: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms. She has now been admitted to the ICU of Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.

Mangeshkar was earlier admitted to the hospital in November 2019 after she complained of breathing problems. At the time, Mangeshkar’s younger sister Usha had reportedly said the singer had a viral infection.

The ace singer celebrated her 92nd birthday in September last year. While her birthday was an intimate affair, wishes had poured in from all quarters for her long and healthy life. Mangeshkar is quite active on social media where she is often seen sharing throwback pictures and interesting anecdotes with her fans.