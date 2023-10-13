A gruesome murder incident has come to the fore in the Barpeta district in Assam, where a man stabbed his wife and daughter to death with an axe.

The deceased mother has been identified as Binita Das, and the deceased daughter as Hiya Das who is a student in class 12

The accused identified as Rishabh Das is an owner of a stationery shop in Gandhi Nagar in Barpeta.

The incident took place in the Gandhi Nagar area of the town at around 4:30-5:00 PM on the evening of October 13.



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As per reports, the incident is suspected to have been caused by a family dispute. The Barpeta police have arrested the accused and are investigating the matter.

It may be mentioned that 8 years ago, the accused Rishabh Das attacked his sister and chopped off her fingers with a sickle.

Locals speaking to the media claimed that they saw Rishabh hack his wife and daughter to death and claimed that althought they were staying in the same house, the accused used to eat alone and stay at his shop.