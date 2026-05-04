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Amri Election Result 2026 Highlights: Habbey Teron of BJP Secures Victory in Amri with 50273 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 18:37 IST
Amri Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Amri Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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6:37 PM(6 months ago)
Habbey Teron of BJP Secures Victory in Amri with 50273 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Amri has concluded, with Habbey Teron of BJP winning the seat after securing 50273 votes.
5:25 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:45 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Habbey Teron inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Amri, BJP’s Habbey Teron appears on track for a win against IND’s Bikram Hanse. With counting ongoing, Habbey Teron currently holds a strong lead of 23398 votes over Bikram Hanse.
4:41 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Habbey Teron inches towards victory with 49301 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for IND's Bikram Hanse, who is currently in second place in Amri. BJP's Habbey Teron is currently in first place with a massive lead of 23363 votes over Bikram Hanse.
4:29 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Habbey Teron inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Amri, BJP’s Habbey Teron appears on track for a win against IND’s Bikram Hanse. With counting ongoing, Habbey Teron currently holds a strong lead of 23433 votes over Bikram Hanse.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Amri, with IND trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Amri, where BJP’s Habbey Teron is currently leading with 48454 votes. Trailing in second place is IND’s Bikram Hanse, who has secured 25347 votes
3:56 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Habbey Teron leading ahead of IND's Bikram Hanse by 23107 votes
Posted by :-Habbey Teron of BJP is currently leading in Amri. Bikram Hanse of IND is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 23107 votes between the two candidates.
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Amri Election Result: Habbey Teron leads in Amri, Bikram Hanse trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Amri results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Habbey Teron polling 48169 votes, while IND’s Bikram Hanse trails with 25106 votes
3:43 PM(6 months ago)
Bikram Hanse Falls Behind in Amri Election Race
Posted by :-Bikram Hanse right now is trailing from the Amri. Bikram Hanse has polled 25106 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Habbey Teron, who has polled 48169 votes.
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Amri, with IND trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Amri, where BJP’s Habbey Teron is currently leading with 41762 votes. Trailing in second place is IND’s Bikram Hanse, who has secured 20336 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Amri Election Result: Habbey Teron leads in Amri, Bikram Hanse trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Amri results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Habbey Teron polling 41762 votes, while IND’s Bikram Hanse trails with 20336 votes
2:54 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Habbey Teron inches towards victory with 41762 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for IND's Bikram Hanse, who is currently in second place in Amri. BJP's Habbey Teron is currently in first place with a massive lead of 21426 votes over Bikram Hanse.
2:37 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Habbey Teron inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Amri, BJP’s Habbey Teron appears on track for a win against IND’s Bikram Hanse. With counting ongoing, Habbey Teron currently holds a strong lead of 20697 votes over Bikram Hanse.
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Habbey Teron secures comfortable lead with 34757
Posted by :-Counting underway in Amri, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Habbey Teron currently. Habbey Teron has a comfortable lead of 18454 votes over IND candidate Bikram Hanse right now.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Amri Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Amri here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Amri Assembly election results 2026 here
1:56 PM(6 months ago)
Amri Election Result: Habbey Teron ahead in Amri, Bikram Hanse behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Amri show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Habbey Teron securing 31475 votes. IND’s Bikram Hanse is currently trailing with 15335 votes
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