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Birsing Jarua Election Result 2026 Highlights: Wazed Ali Choudhury of INC Secures Victory in Birsing Jarua with 113901 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 6, 2026 18:22 IST
Birsing Jarua Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Birsing Jarua Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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6:22 PM(6 months ago)
Wazed Ali Choudhury of INC Secures Victory in Birsing Jarua with 113901 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Birsing Jarua has concluded, with Wazed Ali Choudhury of INC winning the seat after securing 113901 votes.
11:50 PM(6 months ago)
Birsing Jarua Election Result: Wazed Ali Choudhury leads in Birsing Jarua, Ali Akbar Miah trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Birsing Jarua results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Wazed Ali Choudhury polling 89138 votes, while AIUDF’s Ali Akbar Miah trails with 68399 votes
8:01 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
7:05 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Wazed Ali Choudhury inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Birsing Jarua, INC’s Wazed Ali Choudhury appears on track for a win against AIUDF’s Ali Akbar Miah. With counting ongoing, Wazed Ali Choudhury currently holds a strong lead of 20739 votes over Ali Akbar Miah.
7:00 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Wazed Ali Choudhury secures comfortable lead with 85726
Posted by :-Counting underway in Birsing Jarua, but things look pretty good for INC candidate Wazed Ali Choudhury currently. Wazed Ali Choudhury has a comfortable lead of 18758 votes over IND candidate Reza Amin right now.
5:46 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Wazed Ali Choudhury inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Birsing Jarua, INC’s Wazed Ali Choudhury appears on track for a win against IND’s Reza Amin. With counting ongoing, Wazed Ali Choudhury currently holds a strong lead of 7543 votes over Reza Amin.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:58 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:11 PM(6 months ago)
IND is ahead in Birsing Jarua, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Birsing Jarua, where IND’s Reza Amin is currently leading with 50803 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Wazed Ali Choudhury, who has secured 47570 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the LOWER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the LOWER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Birsing Jarua Election Result: Reza Amin leads in Birsing Jarua, Wazed Ali Choudhury trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Birsing Jarua results are still awaited. Early trends show IND in the lead, with candidate Reza Amin polling 50803 votes, while INC’s Wazed Ali Choudhury trails with 47570 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:13 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:11 PM(6 months ago)
IND is ahead in Birsing Jarua, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Birsing Jarua, where IND’s Reza Amin is currently leading with 50803 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Wazed Ali Choudhury, who has secured 47570 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Birsing Jarua Election Result: Reza Amin leads in Birsing Jarua, Wazed Ali Choudhury trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Birsing Jarua results are still awaited. Early trends show IND in the lead, with candidate Reza Amin polling 50803 votes, while INC’s Wazed Ali Choudhury trails with 47570 votes
2:24 PM(6 months ago)
IND's Reza Amin leads with 50803 votes, INC's Wazed Ali Choudhury close
Posted by :-As the vote count continues in Birsing Jarua, the contest remains close. Reza Amin of IND is presently ahead of Wazed Ali Choudhury of INC by only 3233 votes.
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
Birsing Jarua Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Birsing Jarua here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Birsing Jarua Assembly election results 2026 here
2:02 PM(6 months ago)
Setback for Reza Amin Amid Ongoing Count?
Posted by :-Reza Amin is currently trailing in Birsing Jarua, with 42049 votes so far, behind INC’s Wazed Ali Choudhury, who has polled 45558 votes.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Birsing Jarua Election Result: Wazed Ali Choudhury ahead in Birsing Jarua, Reza Amin behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Birsing Jarua show INC in the lead, with its candidate Wazed Ali Choudhury securing 43659 votes. IND’s Reza Amin is currently trailing with 33548 votes
1:47 PM(6 months ago)
Reza Amin Falls Behind in Birsing Jarua Election Race
Posted by :-Reza Amin right now is trailing from the Birsing Jarua. Reza Amin has polled 33548 votes so far and is trailing behind INC'S Wazed Ali Choudhury, who has polled 43659 votes.
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