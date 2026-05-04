Birsing Jarua Election Result 2026 Highlights: Wazed Ali Choudhury of INC Secures Victory in Birsing Jarua with 113901 Votes

11:50 PM ( 6 months ago )

Birsing Jarua Election Result: Wazed Ali Choudhury leads in Birsing Jarua, Ali Akbar Miah trails

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After a full day of counting, the Birsing Jarua results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Wazed Ali Choudhury polling 89138 votes, while AIUDF’s Ali Akbar Miah trails with 68399 votes