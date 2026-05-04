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Bokajan Election Result 2026 Highlights: Surjya Rongphar of BJP Defeats Raton Engti of INC by 17466 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 17:51 IST
Bokajan Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Bokajan Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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5:51 PM(6 months ago)
Surjya Rongphar of BJP Defeats Raton Engti of INC by 17466 Votes
Posted by :-The Bokajan assembly election results are in. BJP’s Surjya Rongphar has emerged victorious, defeating INC’s Raton Engti. Surjya Rongphar secured 69851 votes, while Raton Engti managed 52385 votes
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:11 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
5:04 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Surjya Rongphar secures comfortable lead with 69851
Posted by :-Counting underway in Bokajan, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Surjya Rongphar currently. Surjya Rongphar has a comfortable lead of 17466 votes over INC candidate Raton Engti right now.
4:58 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:41 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Surjya Rongphar secures comfortable lead with 69624
Posted by :-Counting underway in Bokajan, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Surjya Rongphar currently. Surjya Rongphar has a comfortable lead of 17532 votes over INC candidate Raton Engti right now.
4:13 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Surjya Rongphar secures comfortable lead with 68373
Posted by :-Counting underway in Bokajan, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Surjya Rongphar currently. Surjya Rongphar has a comfortable lead of 17183 votes over INC candidate Raton Engti right now.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Bokajan, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Bokajan, where BJP’s Surjya Rongphar is currently leading with 68373 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Raton Engti, who has secured 51190 votes
3:56 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:56 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Surjya Rongphar leading ahead of INC's Raton Engti by 17001 votes
Posted by :-Surjya Rongphar of BJP is currently leading in Bokajan. Raton Engti of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 17001 votes between the two candidates.
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Bokajan Election Result: Surjya Rongphar leads in Bokajan, Raton Engti trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Bokajan results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Surjya Rongphar polling 64680 votes, while INC’s Raton Engti trails with 47161 votes
3:49 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Surjya Rongphar leading over INC's Raton Engti by 17519 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Bokajan? Current counting trends favour Surjya Rongphar of BJP. Surjya Rongphar has polled 64680 votes so far and is currently leading over Raton Engti of INC,who has polled 47161 votes.
3:38 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Bokajan, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Bokajan, where BJP’s Surjya Rongphar is currently leading with 60534 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Raton Engti, who has secured 43877 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Bokajan Election Result: Surjya Rongphar leads in Bokajan, Raton Engti trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Bokajan results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Surjya Rongphar polling 60534 votes, while INC’s Raton Engti trails with 43877 votes
2:27 PM(6 months ago)
Raton Engti Falls Behind in Bokajan Election Race
Posted by :-Raton Engti right now is trailing from the Bokajan. Raton Engti has polled 43877 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Surjya Rongphar, who has polled 60534 votes.
2:17 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Surjya Rongphar leading ahead of INC's Raton Engti by 14958 votes
Posted by :-Surjya Rongphar of BJP is currently leading in Bokajan. Raton Engti of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 14958 votes between the two candidates.
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
Bokajan Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Bokajan here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Bokajan Assembly election results 2026 here
1:56 PM(6 months ago)
Bokajan Election Result: Surjya Rongphar ahead in Bokajan, Raton Engti behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Bokajan show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Surjya Rongphar securing 49145 votes. INC’s Raton Engti is currently trailing with 38067 votes
1:45 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Surjya Rongphar leading ahead of INC's Raton Engti by 11078 votes
Posted by :-Surjya Rongphar of BJP is currently leading in Bokajan. Raton Engti of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 11078 votes between the two candidates.
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