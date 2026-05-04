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Diphu Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Diphu Seat as Niso Terangpi Wins with 90866 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 18:56 IST
Diphu Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Diphu Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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6:56 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Diphu Seat as Niso Terangpi Wins with 90866 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Diphu seat. BJP's Niso Terangpi has won from the seat, having polled 90866.
6:52 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Niso Terangpi inches towards victory with 90866 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for IND's Rajen Timung, who is currently in second place in Diphu. BJP's Niso Terangpi is currently in first place with a massive lead of 86794 votes over Rajen Timung.
5:47 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Niso Terangpi secures comfortable lead with 86430
Posted by :-Counting underway in Diphu, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Niso Terangpi currently. Niso Terangpi has a comfortable lead of 82677 votes over IND candidate Rajen Timung right now.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:18 PM(6 months ago)
Niso Terangpi behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Diphu, Niso Terangpi of BJP is struggling as Rajen Timung of IND holds a significant lead of 76829 votes, with counting still underway.
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:40 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Niso Terangpi maintains lead of 74452 votes over IND's Rajen Timung
Posted by :-BJP's Niso Terangpi has maintained their lead in Diphu. Currently, Niso Terangpi has polled 74452 votes and is leading over IND candidate Rajen Timung, who has polled 3213 votes.
4:13 PM(6 months ago)
Niso Terangpi behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Diphu, Niso Terangpi of BJP is struggling as Rajen Timung of IND holds a significant lead of 66209 votes, with counting still underway.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Diphu, with IND trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Diphu, where BJP’s Niso Terangpi is currently leading with 69257 votes. Trailing in second place is IND’s Rajen Timung, who has secured 3048 votes
3:57 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Niso Terangpi leading over IND's Rajen Timung by 61101 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Diphu? Current counting trends favour Niso Terangpi of BJP. Niso Terangpi has polled 63909 votes so far and is currently leading over Rajen Timung of IND,who has polled 2808 votes.
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Diphu Election Result: Niso Terangpi leads in Diphu, Rajen Timung trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Diphu results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Niso Terangpi polling 57713 votes, while IND’s Rajen Timung trails with 2566 votes
3:47 PM(6 months ago)
Niso Terangpi behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Diphu, Niso Terangpi of BJP is struggling as Rajen Timung of IND holds a significant lead of 55147 votes, with counting still underway.
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Diphu, with IND trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Diphu, where BJP’s Niso Terangpi is currently leading with 53110 votes. Trailing in second place is IND’s Rajen Timung, who has secured 2251 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Diphu Election Result: Niso Terangpi leads in Diphu, Rajen Timung trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Diphu results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Niso Terangpi polling 53110 votes, while IND’s Rajen Timung trails with 2251 votes
2:47 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Niso Terangpi leading ahead of IND's Rajen Timung by 50859 votes
Posted by :-Niso Terangpi of BJP is currently leading in Diphu. Rajen Timung of IND is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 50859 votes between the two candidates.
2:27 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Niso Terangpi maintains lead of 48953 votes over IND's Rajen Timung
Posted by :-BJP's Niso Terangpi has maintained their lead in Diphu. Currently, Niso Terangpi has polled 48953 votes and is leading over IND candidate Rajen Timung, who has polled 2056 votes.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Diphu Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Diphu here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Diphu Assembly election results 2026 here
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