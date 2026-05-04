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Howraghat Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Howraghat Seat as Lunsing Teron Wins with 106229 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 18:54 IST
Howraghat Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Howraghat Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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6:54 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Howraghat Seat as Lunsing Teron Wins with 106229 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Howraghat seat. BJP's Lunsing Teron has won from the seat, having polled 106229.
6:14 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Lunsing Teron inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Howraghat, BJP’s Lunsing Teron appears on track for a win against INC’s Sanjeeb Teron. With counting ongoing, Lunsing Teron currently holds a strong lead of 77067 votes over Sanjeeb Teron.
5:25 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Lunsing Teron leading over INC's Sanjeeb Teron by 72516 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Howraghat? Current counting trends favour Lunsing Teron of BJP. Lunsing Teron has polled 98319 votes so far and is currently leading over Sanjeeb Teron of INC,who has polled 25803 votes.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:14 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Lunsing Teron inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Howraghat, BJP’s Lunsing Teron appears on track for a win against INC’s Sanjeeb Teron. With counting ongoing, Lunsing Teron currently holds a strong lead of 66574 votes over Sanjeeb Teron.
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:40 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Lunsing Teron secures comfortable lead with 83630
Posted by :-Counting underway in Howraghat, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Lunsing Teron currently. Lunsing Teron has a comfortable lead of 59666 votes over INC candidate Sanjeeb Teron right now.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Howraghat, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Howraghat, where BJP’s Lunsing Teron is currently leading with 78873 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Sanjeeb Teron, who has secured 22652 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the CENTRAL ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the CENTRAL ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:51 PM(6 months ago)
Howraghat Election Result: Lunsing Teron leads in Howraghat, Sanjeeb Teron trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Howraghat results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Lunsing Teron polling 78873 votes, while INC’s Sanjeeb Teron trails with 22652 votes
3:46 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Lunsing Teron inches towards victory with 78873 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Sanjeeb Teron, who is currently in second place in Howraghat. BJP's Lunsing Teron is currently in first place with a massive lead of 56221 votes over Sanjeeb Teron.
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Howraghat, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Howraghat, where BJP’s Lunsing Teron is currently leading with 67774 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Sanjeeb Teron, who has secured 18763 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Howraghat Election Result: Lunsing Teron leads in Howraghat, Sanjeeb Teron trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Howraghat results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Lunsing Teron polling 67774 votes, while INC’s Sanjeeb Teron trails with 18763 votes
2:47 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Lunsing Teron secures comfortable lead with 67774
Posted by :-Counting underway in Howraghat, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Lunsing Teron currently. Lunsing Teron has a comfortable lead of 49011 votes over INC candidate Sanjeeb Teron right now.
2:26 PM(6 months ago)
Sanjeeb Teron Falls Behind in Howraghat Election Race
Posted by :-Sanjeeb Teron right now is trailing from the Howraghat. Sanjeeb Teron has polled 17459 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Lunsing Teron, who has polled 61317 votes.
2:16 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Lunsing Teron leading over INC's Sanjeeb Teron by 39264 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Howraghat? Current counting trends favour Lunsing Teron of BJP. Lunsing Teron has polled 54863 votes so far and is currently leading over Sanjeeb Teron of INC,who has polled 15599 votes.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Howraghat Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Howraghat here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Howraghat Assembly election results 2026 here
1:59 PM(6 months ago)
Sanjeeb Teron Falls Behind in Howraghat Election Race
Posted by :-Sanjeeb Teron right now is trailing from the Howraghat. Sanjeeb Teron has polled 14278 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Lunsing Teron, who has polled 45556 votes.
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