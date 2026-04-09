LIVE || Assam records 84.42% voter turnout till 5 PM

Assam heads to the polls for its 126-member Assembly today, with most constituencies witnessing a direct battle between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition alliance.

The ruling BJP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the Congress is striving to reclaim the state it lost in 2016.

A total of 722 candidates are in the fray, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi, and AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

Polling will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. across 31,490 polling stations in 35 districts, with 2.50 crore voters eligible to cast their ballots, including 1.25 crore women and 318 voters from the third gender.