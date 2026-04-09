LIVE || Assam records 84.42% voter turnout till 5 PM
Atiqul Habib | Guwahati | Updated Apr 9, 2026 17:39 IST
Assam heads to the polls for its 126-member Assembly today, with most constituencies witnessing a direct battle between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition alliance.
Assam heads to the polls for its 126-member Assembly today, with most constituencies witnessing a direct battle between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition alliance.
The ruling BJP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the Congress is striving to reclaim the state it lost in 2016.
A total of 722 candidates are in the fray, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi, and AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi.
Polling will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. across 31,490 polling stations in 35 districts, with 2.50 crore voters eligible to cast their ballots, including 1.25 crore women and 318 voters from the third gender.
Assam polls: Voter turnout reaches 84.42% till 5 PM
Posted by :- Silpirani Kalita
Assam recorded a strong voter turnout of 84.42% till 5 PM during the Assembly elections, reflecting enthusiastic participation across the state.
Assam records 76% voter turnout till 3 PM
Posted by :- Silpirani Kalita
Assam recorded an impressive voter turnout of 76 per cent till 3 PM during the ongoing Assembly elections, reflecting strong public participation in the democratic process.
Polling is being conducted peacefully across the state under tight security arrangements.
South Salmara-Mankachar records highest poll turnout in Assam
Posted by :- Silpirani Kalita
South Salmara-Mankachar district recorded the highest voter turnout in the Assam Assembly elections at 65.93 per cent, while Kamrup Metropolitan registered the lowest at 49.47 per cent, according to Election Commission data.
Several districts, including Goalpara, Majuli, Morigaon, and Darrang, also crossed the 65 per cent mark, reflecting strong voter participation across the state.
Two suspected voters detained in Bongaigaon’s Bidyapur during Assam Assembly polls
Posted by :- Silpirani Kalita
Two Hindi-speaking men from Bihar were detained by police at a polling station in Bidyapur, Bongaigaon, during the Assam Assembly elections.
One of them, identified as Rajesh Shah, had reportedly arrived to cast his vote, while the intent of the other individual, Mohammad Sultan, remains unclear.
Both claimed they were sent by a Booth Level Officer (BLO), and authorities have taken them into custody for verification of their identities and voting credentials.
Assam records robust 59.63% voter turnout by 1 PM
Posted by :- Silpirani Kalita
Assam witnessed a strong voter participation of 59.63% by 1 PM in the ongoing Assembly elections, reflecting enthusiastic public engagement in the democratic process, according to the Election Commission of India.
Pawan Khera is a ‘Bhagora’: Himanta Biswa Sarma after casting vote
Posted by :- Silpirani Kalita
After casting vote, Assam Chief Minister and Jalukbari candidate Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on the Congress, calling senior leader Pawan Khera a “bhagora” (absconder) and questioning the party’s relevance in the state.
Karbi Anglong: Voting Delayed at Two Howraghat Booths
Posted by :- Silpirani Kalita
Voting at two polling stations under the 109-Howraghat constituency in Karbi Anglong began nearly an hour late, causing inconvenience and long queues for early voters. Authorities are yet to clarify the reason for the delay.
Dr. Tuliram Ronghang casts vote with wife in Rongkhang
Posted by :- Silpirani Kalita
Tuliram Ronghang, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the 111-Rongkhang Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC), cast his vote on April 9, during the ongoing Assam Assembly Elections.
He was accompanied by his wife, Kache Teronpi, as they exercised their franchise under the Bithung Rengthama MAC Constituency, which is represented by Ronghang in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.
The BJP leader appealed to voters to participate actively in the democratic process and contribute to strengthening democracy through peaceful and enthusiastic voting.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma casts vote with family in Kamrup
Posted by :- Silpirani Kalita
Assam Chief Minister and Jalukbari candidate Himanta Biswa Sarma cast his vote along with his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma and their children at a polling station in Kampur during the ongoing Assembly elections.
The Chief Minister was seen participating in the polling process with his family as voting continued across the state.
Gaurav Gogoi casts vote in Jorhat, says ‘powerful, fearless Assam will emerge’
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi cast his vote in the Assembly elections on April 9 and expressed confidence that a “powerful, fearless and new Assam” will emerge after the results. Gogoi exercised his franchise at a polling station in Jorhat, accompanied by his mother, Dolly Gogoi, at DCB LP School. (Read more)
People will vote for development, says Minister Pijush Hazarika
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Assam Minister and BJP candidate from Jagiroad, Pijush Hazarika, said the party supports indigenous Assamese Muslims but opposes illegal migrants from Bangladesh. Urging voters to turn out in large numbers, he expressed confidence that people would back development and reject the Congress.
BJP's Sarbananda Sonowal casts vote, predicts 100 seats for NDA
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal cast his vote in Dibrugarh on Thursday as polling got underway in the Assam Assembly elections. "Together with our allies we will win around 100 seats," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.
Zubeen Garg’s family casts vote in Guwahati
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
In Guwahati, family members of late singer Zubeen Garg, including his wife Garima Saikia Garg and sister Palmee Borthakur, cast their votes in the Assam Assembly elections.
Garima Saikia said she had been discharged from the hospital just a day earlier but still chose to vote, calling it a civic duty. She added that she earlier used to vote alongside her husband and felt it was important to continue participating despite her health condition.
Hagrama Mohilary casts vote, predicts NDA sweep in BTC
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary cast his vote along with his wife and Kokrajhar candidate Sewli Mohilary on Thursday.
Mohilary exercised his franchise at Devergown Higher Secondary and Multipurpose School polling station.
Speaking to the media after voting, he expressed confidence that the NDA would win all 15 seats in the BTC region and form the government, with Himanta Biswa Sarma continuing as Chief Minister.
Assam Polls: Voter Turnout Reaches 40 per cent by 11 AM
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Voter turnout in Assam rose to 40 per cent by 11 a.m., reflecting brisk polling across the state.
Queues continued to be seen at several polling stations, with steady participation from voters as the day progressed. Turnout is expected to increase further in the remaining hours of polling.
Peaceful Voting in Goalpara; AGP Candidate Abdur Rahim Jibran Casts Vote
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Polling is progressing peacefully across all four Assembly constituencies in Goalpara district since 7 a.m., with enthusiastic participation from men, women, and elderly voters.
Amid the ongoing voting, AGP and NDA alliance candidate Abdur Rahim Jibran cast his vote at the Bhalukdubi polling station.
Akhil Gogoi confident of Gaurav Gogoi becoming CM and forming the govt
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Akhil Gogoi expressed confidence that Gaurav Gogoi will become Chief Minister and form the government in Assam.
Himanta Biswa Sarma offers prayers at Maa Kamakhya Temple with his wife
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Assam CM and candidate from Jalukbari, Himanta Biswa Sarma arrives at Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to offer prayers. His wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma is also with him.
MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury casts vote in Bongaigaon, backs NDA return
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Barpeta MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury cast his vote on Thursday at Birjhora Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Bongaigaon.
Speaking to the media after voting, Choudhury expressed confidence that the people would once again support the NDA alliance in the Assam Assembly elections.
Commenting on reports of election-related violence, he asserted that Assam would not witness “Bihar-style politics,” emphasizing that the state has a different political culture.
Tingkhong: Minister Bimal Borah Casts Vote, Stands in Queue with Voters
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Assam minister and BJP candidate Bimal Borah cast his vote along with his wife on Thursday in the 91 No. Tingkhong Assembly constituency.
Borah exercised his franchise at polling station No. 208 set up at Keseruguri Gyanpeeth Middle English School, where he was seen standing in queue alongside other voters.
Polling began peacefully at 7 a.m. in the constituency, which has a total electorate of 1,77,658 voters, including 82,131 men and 85,700 women, spread across 214 polling stations.
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