Munawar Faruqui, the stand-up comedian and winner of Bigg Boss 17, was among the 13 individuals detained by Mumbai police during a late-night raid on a hookah parlour in Fort, South Mumbai on Tuesday.

The raid was conducted by the social service branch of Mumbai Police, following a tip-off about the Sabalan hookah bar at Bora Bazar.

The establishment was reportedly allowing patrons to consume tobacco-based hookah under the pretense of it being herbal.

An official stated that if it is confirmed that tobacco hookah was used, charges will be filed under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.

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