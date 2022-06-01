South Korean K-pop sensation visited to the White House on Tuesday to meet with US Vice President Joe Biden to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes.

At the White House Press Briefing Room, the seven members of the extremely popular boy band were dressed in black suits and discussed racism with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Fans flocked to the White House in great numbers to catch a glimpse of the band members.

Park Ji-min, best known as Jimin, expressed his dissatisfaction with the "current surge of hate crimes" in the United States through a translator.

Another member, Suga, asked for tolerance, saying, "It's not wrong to be different. I think equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences."

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, anti-Asian sentiment has increased in the United States, as have crimes against Asians.

Following their remarks, the group declined to take any questions and proceeded to meet with the President.

"Hate only hides. When good people talk about it and say how bad it is, it goes down," says Biden in a video he shared on Twitter.

The band also took to Twitter to thank the President and shared a photo from the White House.