Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter had a massive jump on Saturday after weeks of lukewarm response at the domestic box office. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the aerial action film, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor as Indian Air Force officers, earned an estimated ₹10.5 crore nett in India on day 10.

Per the portal, Fighter, which had collected Rs 5.75 crore nett on day 9, has now taken its India total to roughly Rs 162.75 crore nett. After opening at Rs 22.5 crore on January 25, on its first Friday, Fighter had its highest day-wise collection of Rs 39.5 crore nett in India. Fighter had then earned Rs 27.5 crore nett on Saturday, Rs 29 crore nett on Sunday, Rs 8 crore nett on Monday, Rs 7.5 crore nett on Tuesday, Rs 6.5 crore nett on Wednesday and Rs 6 crore nett on Thursday.

Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika Padukone) and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor) along with other members of their elite Indian Air Force (IAF) unit – Air Dragons – give it their all for the nation. The film has primarily been shot at air bases in India with real Sukhois, Indian fighter planes. Apart from Deepika, Hrithik and Anil, Fighter also features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. It marks Deepika's third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on projects such as Bang Bang (2014) and the 2019 action film, War.