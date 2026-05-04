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Borkhola Election Result 2026 Highlights: Kishor Nath of BJP Secures Victory in Borkhola with 102775 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 16:34 IST
Borkhola Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Borkhola Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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4:34 PM(6 months ago)
Kishor Nath of BJP Secures Victory in Borkhola with 102775 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Borkhola has concluded, with Kishor Nath of BJP winning the seat after securing 102775 votes.
4:30 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Kishor Nath maintains lead of 102775 votes over INC's Amit Kumar Kalwar
Posted by :-BJP's Kishor Nath has maintained their lead in Borkhola. Currently, Kishor Nath has polled 102775 votes and is leading over INC candidate Amit Kumar Kalwar, who has polled 66162 votes.
4:14 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Kishor Nath secures comfortable lead with 102358
Posted by :-Counting underway in Borkhola, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Kishor Nath currently. Kishor Nath has a comfortable lead of 40344 votes over INC candidate Amit Kumar Kalwar right now.
4:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Borkhola, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Borkhola, where BJP’s Kishor Nath is currently leading with 99846 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Amit Kumar Kalwar, who has secured 55797 votes
4:00 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Kishor Nath maintains lead of 99846 votes over INC's Amit Kumar Kalwar
Posted by :-BJP's Kishor Nath has maintained their lead in Borkhola. Currently, Kishor Nath has polled 99846 votes and is leading over INC candidate Amit Kumar Kalwar, who has polled 55797 votes.
3:56 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:51 PM(6 months ago)
Borkhola Election Result: Kishor Nath leads in Borkhola, Amit Kumar Kalwar trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Borkhola results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Kishor Nath polling 99256 votes, while INC’s Amit Kumar Kalwar trails with 55537 votes
3:43 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Kishor Nath maintains lead of 99256 votes over INC's Amit Kumar Kalwar
Posted by :-BJP's Kishor Nath has maintained their lead in Borkhola. Currently, Kishor Nath has polled 99256 votes and is leading over INC candidate Amit Kumar Kalwar, who has polled 55537 votes.
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Borkhola, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Borkhola, where BJP’s Kishor Nath is currently leading with 93596 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Amit Kumar Kalwar, who has secured 35055 votes
2:57 PM(6 months ago)
Amit Kumar Kalwar Falls Behind in Borkhola Election Race
Posted by :-Amit Kumar Kalwar right now is trailing from the Borkhola. Amit Kumar Kalwar has polled 35055 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Kishor Nath, who has polled 93596 votes.
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Borkhola Election Result: Kishor Nath leads in Borkhola, Amit Kumar Kalwar trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Borkhola results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Kishor Nath polling 93596 votes, while INC’s Amit Kumar Kalwar trails with 35055 votes
2:39 PM(6 months ago)
Kishor Nath behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Borkhola, Kishor Nath of BJP is struggling as Amit Kumar Kalwar of INC holds a significant lead of 60344 votes, with counting still underway.
2:09 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Kishor Nath inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Borkhola, BJP’s Kishor Nath appears on track for a win against INC’s Amit Kumar Kalwar. With counting ongoing, Kishor Nath currently holds a strong lead of 59668 votes over Amit Kumar Kalwar.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Borkhola Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Borkhola here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Borkhola Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Borkhola Election Result: Kishor Nath ahead in Borkhola, Amit Kumar Kalwar behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Borkhola show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Kishor Nath securing 80917 votes. INC’s Amit Kumar Kalwar is currently trailing with 21719 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Borkhola Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in HILLS & BARAK VALLEY? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Borkhola Assembly seat is part of the politically significant HILLS & BARAK VALLEY belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:28 PM(6 months ago)
Kishor Nath behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Borkhola, Kishor Nath of BJP is struggling as Amit Kumar Kalwar of INC holds a significant lead of 59198 votes, with counting still underway.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Borkhola Election Result: Kishor Nath leads in Borkhola, Amit Kumar Kalwar trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Borkhola results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Kishor Nath polling 73073 votes, while INC’s Amit Kumar Kalwar trails with 19586 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
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