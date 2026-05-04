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Silchar Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP’s Dr. Rajdeep Roy wins over INC’s Abhijit Paul with 110758 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:58 IST
Silchar Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Silchar Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:58 PM(6 months ago)
BJP’s Dr. Rajdeep Roy wins over INC’s Abhijit Paul with 110758 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Silchar are in. BJP’s Dr. Rajdeep Roy has clinched the assembly seat, defeating INC’s Abhijit Paul by a margin of 53997 votes
4:46 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Silchar Seat as Dr. Rajdeep Roy Wins with 94049 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Silchar seat. BJP's Dr. Rajdeep Roy has won from the seat, having polled 94049.
4:40 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Dr. Rajdeep Roy leading over INC's Abhijit Paul by 45066 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Silchar? Current counting trends favour Dr. Rajdeep Roy of BJP. Dr. Rajdeep Roy has polled 94049 votes so far and is currently leading over Abhijit Paul of INC,who has polled 48983 votes.
4:15 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Dr. Rajdeep Roy inches towards victory with 86504 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Abhijit Paul, who is currently in second place in Silchar. BJP's Dr. Rajdeep Roy is currently in first place with a massive lead of 40480 votes over Abhijit Paul.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Silchar, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Silchar, where BJP’s Dr. Rajdeep Roy is currently leading with 81696 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Abhijit Paul, who has secured 42173 votes
4:03 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Dr. Rajdeep Roy leading over INC's Abhijit Paul by 39523 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Silchar? Current counting trends favour Dr. Rajdeep Roy of BJP. Dr. Rajdeep Roy has polled 81696 votes so far and is currently leading over Abhijit Paul of INC,who has polled 42173 votes.
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:51 PM(6 months ago)
Silchar Election Result: Dr. Rajdeep Roy leads in Silchar, Abhijit Paul trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Silchar results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Dr. Rajdeep Roy polling 77076 votes, while INC’s Abhijit Paul trails with 38879 votes
3:43 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Dr. Rajdeep Roy inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Silchar, BJP’s Dr. Rajdeep Roy appears on track for a win against INC’s Abhijit Paul. With counting ongoing, Dr. Rajdeep Roy currently holds a strong lead of 38197 votes over Abhijit Paul.
3:38 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Silchar, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Silchar, where BJP’s Dr. Rajdeep Roy is currently leading with 61133 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Abhijit Paul, who has secured 36376 votes
2:57 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Dr. Rajdeep Roy leading ahead of INC's Abhijit Paul by 24757 votes
Posted by :-Dr. Rajdeep Roy of BJP is currently leading in Silchar. Abhijit Paul of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 24757 votes between the two candidates.
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Silchar Election Result: Dr. Rajdeep Roy leads in Silchar, Abhijit Paul trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Silchar results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Dr. Rajdeep Roy polling 61133 votes, while INC’s Abhijit Paul trails with 36376 votes
2:39 PM(6 months ago)
Dr. Rajdeep Roy behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Silchar, Dr. Rajdeep Roy of BJP is struggling as Abhijit Paul of INC holds a significant lead of 20705 votes, with counting still underway.
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
Silchar Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Silchar here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Silchar Assembly election results 2026 here
2:05 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Dr. Rajdeep Roy inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Silchar, BJP’s Dr. Rajdeep Roy appears on track for a win against INC’s Abhijit Paul. With counting ongoing, Dr. Rajdeep Roy currently holds a strong lead of 27047 votes over Abhijit Paul.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Silchar Election Result: Dr. Rajdeep Roy ahead in Silchar, Abhijit Paul behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Silchar show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Dr. Rajdeep Roy securing 48133 votes. INC’s Abhijit Paul is currently trailing with 23612 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Silchar Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in HILLS & BARAK VALLEY? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Silchar Assembly seat is part of the politically significant HILLS & BARAK VALLEY belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:29 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Dr. Rajdeep Roy maintains lead of 48133 votes over INC's Abhijit Paul
Posted by :-BJP's Dr. Rajdeep Roy has maintained their lead in Silchar. Currently, Dr. Rajdeep Roy has polled 48133 votes and is leading over INC candidate Abhijit Paul, who has polled 23612 votes.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Silchar Election Result: Dr. Rajdeep Roy leads in Silchar, Abhijit Paul trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Silchar results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Dr. Rajdeep Roy polling 40705 votes, while INC’s Abhijit Paul trails with 22057 votes
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