Dholai Election Result 2026 Highlights: Amiya Kanti Das of BJP Secures Victory in Dholai with 100634 Votes

1:50 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Amiya Kanti Das leading ahead of INC's Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha by 23543 votes

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Amiya Kanti Das of BJP is currently leading in Dholai. Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 23543 votes between the two candidates.