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Dholai Election Result 2026 Highlights: Amiya Kanti Das of BJP Secures Victory in Dholai with 100634 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 16:37 IST
Dholai Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Dholai Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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4:37 PM(6 months ago)
Amiya Kanti Das of BJP Secures Victory in Dholai with 100634 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Dholai has concluded, with Amiya Kanti Das of BJP winning the seat after securing 100634 votes.
4:17 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Amiya Kanti Das maintains lead of 100634 votes over INC's Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha
Posted by :-BJP's Amiya Kanti Das has maintained their lead in Dholai. Currently, Amiya Kanti Das has polled 100634 votes and is leading over INC candidate Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha, who has polled 56172 votes.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Dholai, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Dholai, where BJP’s Amiya Kanti Das is currently leading with 94608 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha, who has secured 53041 votes
4:03 PM(6 months ago)
Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha Falls Behind in Dholai Election Race
Posted by :-Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha right now is trailing from the Dholai. Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha has polled 53041 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Amiya Kanti Das, who has polled 94608 votes.
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Dholai Election Result: Amiya Kanti Das leads in Dholai, Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Dholai results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Amiya Kanti Das polling 94054 votes, while INC’s Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha trails with 52889 votes
3:42 PM(6 months ago)
Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha Falls Behind in Dholai Election Race
Posted by :-Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha right now is trailing from the Dholai. Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha has polled 52889 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Amiya Kanti Das, who has polled 94054 votes.
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Dholai, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Dholai, where BJP’s Amiya Kanti Das is currently leading with 75646 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha, who has secured 45068 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Dholai Election Result: Amiya Kanti Das leads in Dholai, Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Dholai results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Amiya Kanti Das polling 75646 votes, while INC’s Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha trails with 45068 votes
2:40 PM(6 months ago)
Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha Falls Behind in Dholai Election Race
Posted by :-Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha right now is trailing from the Dholai. Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha has polled 45068 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Amiya Kanti Das, who has polled 75646 votes.
2:29 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Amiya Kanti Das inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Dholai, BJP’s Amiya Kanti Das appears on track for a win against INC’s Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha. With counting ongoing, Amiya Kanti Das currently holds a strong lead of 25897 votes over Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha.
2:18 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Amiya Kanti Das leading over INC's Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha by 22655 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Dholai? Current counting trends favour Amiya Kanti Das of BJP. Amiya Kanti Das has polled 62777 votes so far and is currently leading over Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha of INC,who has polled 40122 votes.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Dholai Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Dholai here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Dholai Assembly election results 2026 here
2:05 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Amiya Kanti Das maintains lead of 58154 votes over INC's Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha
Posted by :-BJP's Amiya Kanti Das has maintained their lead in Dholai. Currently, Amiya Kanti Das has polled 58154 votes and is leading over INC candidate Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha, who has polled 35391 votes.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Dholai Election Result: Amiya Kanti Das ahead in Dholai, Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Dholai show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Amiya Kanti Das securing 53706 votes. INC’s Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha is currently trailing with 30163 votes
1:50 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Amiya Kanti Das leading ahead of INC's Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha by 23543 votes
Posted by :-Amiya Kanti Das of BJP is currently leading in Dholai. Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 23543 votes between the two candidates.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Dholai Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in HILLS & BARAK VALLEY? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Dholai Assembly seat is part of the politically significant HILLS & BARAK VALLEY belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:31 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Amiya Kanti Das secures comfortable lead with 50665
Posted by :-Counting underway in Dholai, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Amiya Kanti Das currently. Amiya Kanti Das has a comfortable lead of 27550 votes over INC candidate Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha right now.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Dholai Election Result: Amiya Kanti Das leads in Dholai, Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Dholai results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Amiya Kanti Das polling 49007 votes, while INC’s Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha trails with 14106 votes
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