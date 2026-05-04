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Ram Krishna Nagar Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Ram Krishna Nagar Seat as Bijoy Malakar Wins with 134013 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:59 IST
Ram Krishna Nagar Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Ram Krishna Nagar Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:59 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Ram Krishna Nagar Seat as Bijoy Malakar Wins with 134013 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Ram Krishna Nagar seat. BJP's Bijoy Malakar has won from the seat, having polled 134013.
4:27 PM(6 months ago)
BJP’s Bijoy Malakar wins over INC’s Suruchi Roy with 119650 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Ram Krishna Nagar are in. BJP’s Bijoy Malakar has clinched the assembly seat, defeating INC’s Suruchi Roy by a margin of 75272 votes
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Ram Krishna Nagar, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Ram Krishna Nagar, where BJP’s Bijoy Malakar is currently leading with 119650 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Suruchi Roy, who has secured 44378 votes
4:08 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bijoy Malakar inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Ram Krishna Nagar, BJP’s Bijoy Malakar appears on track for a win against INC’s Suruchi Roy. With counting ongoing, Bijoy Malakar currently holds a strong lead of 75272 votes over Suruchi Roy.
4:03 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bijoy Malakar inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Ram Krishna Nagar, BJP’s Bijoy Malakar appears on track for a win against INC’s Suruchi Roy. With counting ongoing, Bijoy Malakar currently holds a strong lead of 73479 votes over Suruchi Roy.
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:51 PM(6 months ago)
Ram Krishna Nagar Election Result: Bijoy Malakar leads in Ram Krishna Nagar, Suruchi Roy trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Ram Krishna Nagar results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Bijoy Malakar polling 106647 votes, while INC’s Suruchi Roy trails with 38420 votes
3:38 PM(6 months ago)
Bijoy Malakar behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Ram Krishna Nagar, Bijoy Malakar of BJP is struggling as Suruchi Roy of INC holds a significant lead of 68227 votes, with counting still underway.
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Ram Krishna Nagar, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Ram Krishna Nagar, where BJP’s Bijoy Malakar is currently leading with 93950 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Suruchi Roy, who has secured 35245 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Ram Krishna Nagar Election Result: Bijoy Malakar leads in Ram Krishna Nagar, Suruchi Roy trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Ram Krishna Nagar results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Bijoy Malakar polling 93950 votes, while INC’s Suruchi Roy trails with 35245 votes
2:53 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bijoy Malakar inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Ram Krishna Nagar, BJP’s Bijoy Malakar appears on track for a win against INC’s Suruchi Roy. With counting ongoing, Bijoy Malakar currently holds a strong lead of 58705 votes over Suruchi Roy.
2:31 PM(6 months ago)
Bijoy Malakar behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Ram Krishna Nagar, Bijoy Malakar of BJP is struggling as Suruchi Roy of INC holds a significant lead of 51624 votes, with counting still underway.
2:13 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Bijoy Malakar inches towards victory with 77901 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Suruchi Roy, who is currently in second place in Ram Krishna Nagar. BJP's Bijoy Malakar is currently in first place with a massive lead of 46316 votes over Suruchi Roy.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Ram Krishna Nagar Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Ram Krishna Nagar here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Ram Krishna Nagar Assembly election results 2026 here
2:05 PM(6 months ago)
Suruchi Roy Falls Behind in Ram Krishna Nagar Election Race
Posted by :-Suruchi Roy right now is trailing from the Ram Krishna Nagar. Suruchi Roy has polled 29482 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Bijoy Malakar, who has polled 72134 votes.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Ram Krishna Nagar Election Result: Bijoy Malakar ahead in Ram Krishna Nagar, Suruchi Roy behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Ram Krishna Nagar show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Bijoy Malakar securing 63554 votes. INC’s Suruchi Roy is currently trailing with 28788 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Ram Krishna Nagar Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in HILLS & BARAK VALLEY? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Ram Krishna Nagar Assembly seat is part of the politically significant HILLS & BARAK VALLEY belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Ram Krishna Nagar Election Result: Bijoy Malakar leads in Ram Krishna Nagar, Suruchi Roy trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Ram Krishna Nagar results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Bijoy Malakar polling 63554 votes, while INC’s Suruchi Roy trails with 28788 votes
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
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