Advertisement
Lakhipur Election Result 2026 Highlights: Kaushik Rai of BJP Secures Victory in Lakhipur with 125302 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:58 IST
Lakhipur Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Lakhipur Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
.
7:58 PM(6 months ago)
Kaushik Rai of BJP Secures Victory in Lakhipur with 125302 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Lakhipur has concluded, with Kaushik Rai of BJP winning the seat after securing 125302 votes.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Kaushik Rai of BJP Secures Victory in Lakhipur with 88867 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Lakhipur has concluded, with Kaushik Rai of BJP winning the seat after securing 88867 votes.
1:59 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Kaushik Rai maintains lead of 88867 votes over INC's M. Santi Kumar Singha
Posted by :-BJP's Kaushik Rai has maintained their lead in Lakhipur. Currently, Kaushik Rai has polled 88867 votes and is leading over INC candidate M. Santi Kumar Singha, who has polled 22077 votes.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Lakhipur Election Result: Kaushik Rai ahead in Lakhipur, M. Santi Kumar Singha behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Lakhipur show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Kaushik Rai securing 79975 votes. INC’s M. Santi Kumar Singha is currently trailing with 20588 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Lakhipur Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in HILLS & BARAK VALLEY? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Lakhipur Assembly seat is part of the politically significant HILLS & BARAK VALLEY belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:27 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Kaushik Rai secures comfortable lead with 79975
Posted by :-Counting underway in Lakhipur, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Kaushik Rai currently. Kaushik Rai has a comfortable lead of 59387 votes over INC candidate M. Santi Kumar Singha right now.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Lakhipur Election Result: Kaushik Rai leads in Lakhipur, M. Santi Kumar Singha trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Lakhipur results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Kaushik Rai polling 72716 votes, while INC’s M. Santi Kumar Singha trails with 18546 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:16 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Kaushik Rai inches towards victory with 72716 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's M. Santi Kumar Singha, who is currently in second place in Lakhipur. BJP's Kaushik Rai is currently in first place with a massive lead of 54170 votes over M. Santi Kumar Singha.
1:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Lakhipur, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Lakhipur, where BJP’s Kaushik Rai is currently leading with 66686 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s M. Santi Kumar Singha, who has secured 15919 votes
12:57 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
Lakhipur Election Result: Kaushik Rai ahead in Lakhipur, M. Santi Kumar Singha behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Lakhipur show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Kaushik Rai securing 66686 votes. INC’s M. Santi Kumar Singha is currently trailing with 15919 votes
12:53 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Kaushik Rai leading ahead of INC's M. Santi Kumar Singha by 50767 votes
Posted by :-Kaushik Rai of BJP is currently leading in Lakhipur. M. Santi Kumar Singha of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 50767 votes between the two candidates.
12:51 PM(6 months ago)
Lakhipur Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in HILLS & BARAK VALLEY? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Lakhipur Assembly seat is part of the politically significant HILLS & BARAK VALLEY belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:26 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Kaushik Rai inches towards victory with 59699 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's M. Santi Kumar Singha, who is currently in second place in Lakhipur. BJP's Kaushik Rai is currently in first place with a massive lead of 45353 votes over M. Santi Kumar Singha.
12:16 PM(6 months ago)
Kaushik Rai behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Lakhipur, Kaushik Rai of BJP is struggling as M. Santi Kumar Singha of INC holds a significant lead of 43204 votes, with counting still underway.
12:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Lakhipur, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Lakhipur, where BJP’s Kaushik Rai is currently leading with 46712 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s M. Santi Kumar Singha, who has secured 9619 votes
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:01 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:54 AM(6 months ago)
BJP's Kaushik Rai leading over INC's M. Santi Kumar Singha by 37093 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Lakhipur? Current counting trends favour Kaushik Rai of BJP. Kaushik Rai has polled 46712 votes so far and is currently leading over M. Santi Kumar Singha of INC,who has polled 9619 votes.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today