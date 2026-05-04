Lakhipur Election Result 2026 Highlights: Kaushik Rai of BJP Secures Victory in Lakhipur with 125302 Votes

12:53 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Kaushik Rai leading ahead of INC's M. Santi Kumar Singha by 50767 votes

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Kaushik Rai of BJP is currently leading in Lakhipur. M. Santi Kumar Singha of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 50767 votes between the two candidates.