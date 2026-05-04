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Patharkandi Election Result 2026 Highlights: Krishnendu Paul of BJP Defeats Kartik Sena Sinha of INC by 46764 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 20:02 IST
Patharkandi Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Patharkandi Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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8:02 PM(6 months ago)
Krishnendu Paul of BJP Defeats Kartik Sena Sinha of INC by 46764 Votes
Posted by :-The Patharkandi assembly election results are in. BJP’s Krishnendu Paul has emerged victorious, defeating INC’s Kartik Sena Sinha. Krishnendu Paul secured 98101 votes, while Kartik Sena Sinha managed 51337 votes
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Patharkandi Seat as Krishnendu Paul Wins with 53281 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Patharkandi seat. BJP's Krishnendu Paul has won from the seat, having polled 53281.
2:05 PM(6 months ago)
Kartik Sena Sinha Falls Behind in Patharkandi Election Race
Posted by :-Kartik Sena Sinha right now is trailing from the Patharkandi. Kartik Sena Sinha has polled 26485 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Krishnendu Paul, who has polled 53281 votes.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Patharkandi Election Result: Krishnendu Paul ahead in Patharkandi, Kartik Sena Sinha behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Patharkandi show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Krishnendu Paul securing 46404 votes. INC’s Kartik Sena Sinha is currently trailing with 24113 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Patharkandi Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in HILLS & BARAK VALLEY? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Patharkandi Assembly seat is part of the politically significant HILLS & BARAK VALLEY belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Patharkandi Election Result: Krishnendu Paul leads in Patharkandi, Kartik Sena Sinha trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Patharkandi results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Krishnendu Paul polling 46404 votes, while INC’s Kartik Sena Sinha trails with 24113 votes
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Krishnendu Paul leading over INC's Kartik Sena Sinha by 22291 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Patharkandi? Current counting trends favour Krishnendu Paul of BJP. Krishnendu Paul has polled 46404 votes so far and is currently leading over Kartik Sena Sinha of INC,who has polled 24113 votes.
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Patharkandi, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Patharkandi, where BJP’s Krishnendu Paul is currently leading with 40493 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Kartik Sena Sinha, who has secured 22766 votes
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
Krishnendu Paul behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Patharkandi, Krishnendu Paul of BJP is struggling as Kartik Sena Sinha of INC holds a significant lead of 17727 votes, with counting still underway.
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Patharkandi Election Result: Krishnendu Paul ahead in Patharkandi, Kartik Sena Sinha behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Patharkandi show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Krishnendu Paul securing 34909 votes. INC’s Kartik Sena Sinha is currently trailing with 20306 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Patharkandi Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in HILLS & BARAK VALLEY? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Patharkandi Assembly seat is part of the politically significant HILLS & BARAK VALLEY belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:43 PM(6 months ago)
Kartik Sena Sinha Falls Behind in Patharkandi Election Race
Posted by :-Kartik Sena Sinha right now is trailing from the Patharkandi. Kartik Sena Sinha has polled 20306 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Krishnendu Paul, who has polled 34909 votes.
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Patharkandi, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Patharkandi, where BJP’s Krishnendu Paul is currently leading with 30394 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Kartik Sena Sinha, who has secured 17451 votes
12:01 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:58 AM(6 months ago)
Krishnendu Paul behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Patharkandi, Krishnendu Paul of BJP is struggling as Kartik Sena Sinha of INC holds a significant lead of 12943 votes, with counting still underway.
11:40 AM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
11:26 AM(6 months ago)
Patharkandi Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in HILLS & BARAK VALLEY? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Patharkandi Assembly seat is part of the politically significant HILLS & BARAK VALLEY belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
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