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Hailakandi Election Result 2026 Highlights: Milon Das of BJP Secures Victory in Hailakandi with 119591 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 20:00 IST
Hailakandi Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Hailakandi Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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8:00 PM(6 months ago)
Milon Das of BJP Secures Victory in Hailakandi with 119591 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Hailakandi has concluded, with Milon Das of BJP winning the seat after securing 119591 votes.
3:35 PM(6 months ago)
BJP’s Milon Das wins over INC’s Rahul Roy with 85181 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Hailakandi are in. BJP’s Milon Das has clinched the assembly seat, defeating INC’s Rahul Roy by a margin of 31422 votes
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Hailakandi, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Hailakandi, where BJP’s Milon Das is currently leading with 73155 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Rahul Roy, who has secured 49990 votes
3:01 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Milon Das leading over INC's Rahul Roy by 23165 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Hailakandi? Current counting trends favour Milon Das of BJP. Milon Das has polled 73155 votes so far and is currently leading over Rahul Roy of INC,who has polled 49990 votes.
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Hailakandi Election Result: Milon Das leads in Hailakandi, Rahul Roy trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Hailakandi results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Milon Das polling 69051 votes, while INC’s Rahul Roy trails with 46105 votes
2:49 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Milon Das leading over INC's Rahul Roy by 22946 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Hailakandi? Current counting trends favour Milon Das of BJP. Milon Das has polled 69051 votes so far and is currently leading over Rahul Roy of INC,who has polled 46105 votes.
2:40 PM(6 months ago)
Rahul Roy Falls Behind in Hailakandi Election Race
Posted by :-Rahul Roy right now is trailing from the Hailakandi. Rahul Roy has polled 42786 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Milon Das, who has polled 64221 votes.
2:29 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Milon Das leading over INC's Rahul Roy by 17865 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Hailakandi? Current counting trends favour Milon Das of BJP. Milon Das has polled 58625 votes so far and is currently leading over Rahul Roy of INC,who has polled 40760 votes.
2:19 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Milon Das maintains lead of 44736 votes over INC's Rahul Roy
Posted by :-BJP's Milon Das has maintained their lead in Hailakandi. Currently, Milon Das has polled 44736 votes and is leading over INC candidate Rahul Roy, who has polled 38473 votes.
2:12 PM(6 months ago)
Close fight between BJP's Milon Das and INC's Rahul Roy
Posted by :-In Hailakandi, Milon Das and Rahul Roy are in a tight contest. Milon Das of BJP and Rahul Roy of INC are battling neck-and-neck, with Milon Das currently holding a slight lead according to the latest trends.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Hailakandi Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Hailakandi here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Hailakandi Assembly election results 2026 here
2:04 PM(6 months ago)
Setback for Rahul Roy Amid Ongoing Count?
Posted by :-Rahul Roy is currently trailing in Hailakandi, with 32319 votes so far, behind BJP’s Milon Das, who has polled 36507 votes.
1:56 PM(6 months ago)
Hailakandi Election Result: Milon Das ahead in Hailakandi, Rahul Roy behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Hailakandi show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Milon Das securing 33570 votes. INC’s Rahul Roy is currently trailing with 27047 votes
1:49 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Milon Das inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Hailakandi, BJP’s Milon Das appears on track for a win against INC’s Rahul Roy. With counting ongoing, Milon Das currently holds a strong lead of 6523 votes over Rahul Roy.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Hailakandi Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in HILLS & BARAK VALLEY? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Hailakandi Assembly seat is part of the politically significant HILLS & BARAK VALLEY belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:31 PM(6 months ago)
Milon Das behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Hailakandi, Milon Das of BJP is struggling as Rahul Roy of INC holds a significant lead of 7721 votes, with counting still underway.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Hailakandi Election Result: Milon Das leads in Hailakandi, Rahul Roy trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Hailakandi results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Milon Das polling 25685 votes, while INC’s Rahul Roy trails with 19900 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Hailakandi, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Hailakandi, where BJP’s Milon Das is currently leading with 25685 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Rahul Roy, who has secured 19900 votes
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