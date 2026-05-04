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Udharbond Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Udharbond Seat as Rajdeep Goala Wins with 103331 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:59 IST
Udharbond Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Udharbond Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:59 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Udharbond Seat as Rajdeep Goala Wins with 103331 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Udharbond seat. BJP's Rajdeep Goala has won from the seat, having polled 103331.
2:48 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Udharbond Seat as Rajdeep Goala Wins with 87161 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Udharbond seat. BJP's Rajdeep Goala has won from the seat, having polled 87161.
2:29 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rajdeep Goala inches towards victory with 87161 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Ajit Singh, who is currently in second place in Udharbond. BJP's Rajdeep Goala is currently in first place with a massive lead of 45984 votes over Ajit Singh.
2:09 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rajdeep Goala leading over INC's Ajit Singh by 37285 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Udharbond? Current counting trends favour Rajdeep Goala of BJP. Rajdeep Goala has polled 77852 votes so far and is currently leading over Ajit Singh of INC,who has polled 40567 votes.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Udharbond Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Udharbond here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Udharbond Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Udharbond Election Result: Rajdeep Goala ahead in Udharbond, Ajit Singh behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Udharbond show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Rajdeep Goala securing 72352 votes. INC’s Ajit Singh is currently trailing with 36247 votes
1:46 PM(6 months ago)
Rajdeep Goala behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Udharbond, Rajdeep Goala of BJP is struggling as Ajit Singh of INC holds a significant lead of 36105 votes, with counting still underway.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Udharbond Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in HILLS & BARAK VALLEY? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Udharbond Assembly seat is part of the politically significant HILLS & BARAK VALLEY belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:35 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rajdeep Goala maintains lead of 67372 votes over INC's Ajit Singh
Posted by :-BJP's Rajdeep Goala has maintained their lead in Udharbond. Currently, Rajdeep Goala has polled 67372 votes and is leading over INC candidate Ajit Singh, who has polled 32852 votes.
1:27 PM(6 months ago)
Ajit Singh Falls Behind in Udharbond Election Race
Posted by :-Ajit Singh right now is trailing from the Udharbond. Ajit Singh has polled 29724 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Rajdeep Goala, who has polled 61887 votes.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Udharbond Election Result: Rajdeep Goala leads in Udharbond, Ajit Singh trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Udharbond results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Rajdeep Goala polling 53561 votes, while INC’s Ajit Singh trails with 28487 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Udharbond, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Udharbond, where BJP’s Rajdeep Goala is currently leading with 53561 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Ajit Singh, who has secured 28487 votes
1:07 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rajdeep Goala maintains lead of 53561 votes over INC's Ajit Singh
Posted by :-BJP's Rajdeep Goala has maintained their lead in Udharbond. Currently, Rajdeep Goala has polled 53561 votes and is leading over INC candidate Ajit Singh, who has polled 28487 votes.
12:57 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Udharbond Election Result: Rajdeep Goala ahead in Udharbond, Ajit Singh behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Udharbond show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Rajdeep Goala securing 46452 votes. INC’s Ajit Singh is currently trailing with 26228 votes
12:52 PM(6 months ago)
Ajit Singh Falls Behind in Udharbond Election Race
Posted by :-Ajit Singh right now is trailing from the Udharbond. Ajit Singh has polled 26228 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Rajdeep Goala, who has polled 46452 votes.
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Udharbond Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in HILLS & BARAK VALLEY? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Udharbond Assembly seat is part of the politically significant HILLS & BARAK VALLEY belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:37 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rajdeep Goala secures comfortable lead with 40972
Posted by :-Counting underway in Udharbond, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Rajdeep Goala currently. Rajdeep Goala has a comfortable lead of 17320 votes over INC candidate Ajit Singh right now.
12:17 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Rajdeep Goala secures comfortable lead with 34612
Posted by :-Counting underway in Udharbond, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Rajdeep Goala currently. Rajdeep Goala has a comfortable lead of 13574 votes over INC candidate Ajit Singh right now.
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