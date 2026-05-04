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Katigorah Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Katigorah Seat as Kamalakhya Dey Wins with 110758 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:58 IST
Katigorah Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Katigorah Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:58 PM(6 months ago)
BJP Retains Katigorah Seat as Kamalakhya Dey Wins with 110758 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BJP has managed to retain the Katigorah seat. BJP's Kamalakhya Dey has won from the seat, having polled 110758.
3:59 PM(6 months ago)
Kamalakhya Dey of BJP Defeats Amar Chand Jain of INC by 27785 Votes
Posted by :-The Katigorah assembly election results are in. BJP’s Kamalakhya Dey has emerged victorious, defeating INC’s Amar Chand Jain. Kamalakhya Dey secured 63679 votes, while Amar Chand Jain managed 35894 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Katigorah Election Result: Kamalakhya Dey leads in Katigorah, Amar Chand Jain trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Katigorah results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Kamalakhya Dey polling 59965 votes, while INC’s Amar Chand Jain trails with 30729 votes
3:43 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Kamalakhya Dey maintains lead of 59965 votes over INC's Amar Chand Jain
Posted by :-BJP's Kamalakhya Dey has maintained their lead in Katigorah. Currently, Kamalakhya Dey has polled 59965 votes and is leading over INC candidate Amar Chand Jain, who has polled 30729 votes.
3:38 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Katigorah, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Katigorah, where BJP’s Kamalakhya Dey is currently leading with 56387 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Amar Chand Jain, who has secured 24772 votes
2:58 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Kamalakhya Dey maintains lead of 56387 votes over INC's Amar Chand Jain
Posted by :-BJP's Kamalakhya Dey has maintained their lead in Katigorah. Currently, Kamalakhya Dey has polled 56387 votes and is leading over INC candidate Amar Chand Jain, who has polled 24772 votes.
2:56 PM(6 months ago)
Katigorah Election Result: Kamalakhya Dey leads in Katigorah, Amar Chand Jain trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Katigorah results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Kamalakhya Dey polling 56387 votes, while INC’s Amar Chand Jain trails with 24772 votes
2:39 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Kamalakhya Dey leading over INC's Amar Chand Jain by 32982 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Katigorah? Current counting trends favour Kamalakhya Dey of BJP. Kamalakhya Dey has polled 53287 votes so far and is currently leading over Amar Chand Jain of INC,who has polled 20305 votes.
2:36 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Kamalakhya Dey inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Katigorah, BJP’s Kamalakhya Dey appears on track for a win against INC’s Amar Chand Jain. With counting ongoing, Kamalakhya Dey currently holds a strong lead of 32982 votes over Amar Chand Jain.
2:09 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Kamalakhya Dey leading over INC's Amar Chand Jain by 29588 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Katigorah? Current counting trends favour Kamalakhya Dey of BJP. Kamalakhya Dey has polled 47356 votes so far and is currently leading over Amar Chand Jain of INC,who has polled 17768 votes.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Katigorah Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Katigorah here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Katigorah Assembly election results 2026 here
1:56 PM(6 months ago)
Katigorah Election Result: Kamalakhya Dey ahead in Katigorah, Amar Chand Jain behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Katigorah show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Kamalakhya Dey securing 39281 votes. INC’s Amar Chand Jain is currently trailing with 17218 votes
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Katigorah Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in HILLS & BARAK VALLEY? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Katigorah Assembly seat is part of the politically significant HILLS & BARAK VALLEY belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:28 PM(6 months ago)
Kamalakhya Dey behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Katigorah, Kamalakhya Dey of BJP is struggling as Amar Chand Jain of INC holds a significant lead of 22063 votes, with counting still underway.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Katigorah Election Result: Kamalakhya Dey leads in Katigorah, Amar Chand Jain trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Katigorah results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Kamalakhya Dey polling 31570 votes, while INC’s Amar Chand Jain trails with 16417 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the HILLS & BARAK VALLEY zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:17 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Kamalakhya Dey secures comfortable lead with 31570
Posted by :-Counting underway in Katigorah, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Kamalakhya Dey currently. Kamalakhya Dey has a comfortable lead of 15153 votes over INC candidate Amar Chand Jain right now.
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