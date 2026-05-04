Katigorah Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP Retains Katigorah Seat as Kamalakhya Dey Wins with 110758 Votes

2:39 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Kamalakhya Dey leading over INC's Amar Chand Jain by 32982 votes

Posted by :-

Who will win Katigorah? Current counting trends favour Kamalakhya Dey of BJP. Kamalakhya Dey has polled 53287 votes so far and is currently leading over Amar Chand Jain of INC,who has polled 20305 votes.