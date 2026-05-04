Baksa Election Result 2026 Highlights: BPF’s Maneswar Brahma wins over UPPL’s Rakesh Brahma with 88820 votes

12:43 PM ( 6 months ago )

BPF's Maneswar Brahma leading ahead of UPPL's Rakesh Brahma by 22070 votes

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Maneswar Brahma of BPF is currently leading in Baksa. Rakesh Brahma of UPPL is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 22070 votes between the two candidates.