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Baksa Election Result 2026 Highlights: BPF’s Maneswar Brahma wins over UPPL’s Rakesh Brahma with 88820 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:47 IST
Baksa Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Baksa Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:47 PM(6 months ago)
BPF’s Maneswar Brahma wins over UPPL’s Rakesh Brahma with 88820 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Baksa are in. BPF’s Maneswar Brahma has clinched the assembly seat, defeating UPPL’s Rakesh Brahma by a margin of 49050 votes
2:45 PM(6 months ago)
BPF Retains Baksa Seat as Maneswar Brahma Wins with 56220 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BPF has managed to retain the Baksa seat. BPF's Maneswar Brahma has won from the seat, having polled 56220.
2:35 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Maneswar Brahma inches towards victory with 56220 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for UPPL's Rakesh Brahma, who is currently in second place in Baksa. BPF's Maneswar Brahma is currently in first place with a massive lead of 34108 votes over Rakesh Brahma.
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Maneswar Brahma leading over UPPL's Rakesh Brahma by 31926 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Baksa? Current counting trends favour Maneswar Brahma of BPF. Maneswar Brahma has polled 51561 votes so far and is currently leading over Rakesh Brahma of UPPL,who has polled 19635 votes.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Baksa Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Baksa here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Baksa Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Baksa Election Result: Maneswar Brahma ahead in Baksa, Rakesh Brahma behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Baksa show BPF in the lead, with its candidate Maneswar Brahma securing 46348 votes. UPPL’s Rakesh Brahma is currently trailing with 17427 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Baksa Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in BODOLAND - BTC? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Baksa Assembly seat is part of the politically significant BODOLAND - BTC belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Baksa Election Result: Maneswar Brahma leads in Baksa, Rakesh Brahma trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Baksa results are still awaited. Early trends show BPF in the lead, with candidate Maneswar Brahma polling 46348 votes, while UPPL’s Rakesh Brahma trails with 17427 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BPF is ahead in Baksa, with UPPL trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Baksa, where BPF’s Maneswar Brahma is currently leading with 46348 votes. Trailing in second place is UPPL’s Rakesh Brahma, who has secured 17427 votes
1:07 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Maneswar Brahma secures comfortable lead with 46348
Posted by :-Counting underway in Baksa, but things look pretty good for BPF candidate Maneswar Brahma currently. Maneswar Brahma has a comfortable lead of 28921 votes over UPPL candidate Rakesh Brahma right now.
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Baksa Election Result: Maneswar Brahma ahead in Baksa, Rakesh Brahma behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Baksa show BPF in the lead, with its candidate Maneswar Brahma securing 35318 votes. UPPL’s Rakesh Brahma is currently trailing with 13248 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Baksa Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in BODOLAND - BTC? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Baksa Assembly seat is part of the politically significant BODOLAND - BTC belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:43 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Maneswar Brahma leading ahead of UPPL's Rakesh Brahma by 22070 votes
Posted by :-Maneswar Brahma of BPF is currently leading in Baksa. Rakesh Brahma of UPPL is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 22070 votes between the two candidates.
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
BPF is ahead in Baksa, with UPPL trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Baksa, where BPF’s Maneswar Brahma is currently leading with 30715 votes. Trailing in second place is UPPL’s Rakesh Brahma, who has secured 11460 votes
12:10 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
12:04 PM(6 months ago)
Rakesh Brahma Falls Behind in Baksa Election Race
Posted by :-Rakesh Brahma right now is trailing from the Baksa. Rakesh Brahma has polled 11460 votes so far and is trailing behind BPF'S Maneswar Brahma, who has polled 30715 votes.
12:01 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
11:40 AM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
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