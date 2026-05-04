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Bhergaon Election Result 2026 Highlights: BPF’s Maheswar Baro wins over UPPL’s Nerswn Boro with 67105 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 17:39 IST
Bhergaon Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Bhergaon Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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5:39 PM(6 months ago)
BPF’s Maheswar Baro wins over UPPL’s Nerswn Boro with 67105 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Bhergaon are in. BPF’s Maheswar Baro has clinched the assembly seat, defeating UPPL’s Nerswn Boro by a margin of 37797 votes
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
BPF is ahead in Bhergaon, with UPPL trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Bhergaon, where BPF’s Maheswar Baro is currently leading with 67105 votes. Trailing in second place is UPPL’s Nerswn Boro, who has secured 29308 votes
4:03 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Maheswar Baro secures comfortable lead with 67105
Posted by :-Counting underway in Bhergaon, but things look pretty good for BPF candidate Maheswar Baro currently. Maheswar Baro has a comfortable lead of 37797 votes over UPPL candidate Nerswn Boro right now.
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:51 PM(6 months ago)
Bhergaon Election Result: Maheswar Baro leads in Bhergaon, Nerswn Boro trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Bhergaon results are still awaited. Early trends show BPF in the lead, with candidate Maheswar Baro polling 39914 votes, while UPPL’s Nerswn Boro trails with 19341 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:11 PM(6 months ago)
BPF is ahead in Bhergaon, with UPPL trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Bhergaon, where BPF’s Maheswar Baro is currently leading with 39914 votes. Trailing in second place is UPPL’s Nerswn Boro, who has secured 19341 votes
2:56 PM(6 months ago)
Bhergaon Election Result: Maheswar Baro leads in Bhergaon, Nerswn Boro trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Bhergaon results are still awaited. Early trends show BPF in the lead, with candidate Maheswar Baro polling 39914 votes, while UPPL’s Nerswn Boro trails with 19341 votes
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Bhergaon Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Bhergaon here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Bhergaon Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Bhergaon Election Result: Maheswar Baro ahead in Bhergaon, Nerswn Boro behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Bhergaon show BPF in the lead, with its candidate Maheswar Baro securing 39914 votes. UPPL’s Nerswn Boro is currently trailing with 19341 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Bhergaon Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in BODOLAND - BTC? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Bhergaon Assembly seat is part of the politically significant BODOLAND - BTC belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Bhergaon Election Result: Maheswar Baro leads in Bhergaon, Nerswn Boro trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Bhergaon results are still awaited. Early trends show BPF in the lead, with candidate Maheswar Baro polling 39914 votes, while UPPL’s Nerswn Boro trails with 19341 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BPF is ahead in Bhergaon, with UPPL trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Bhergaon, where BPF’s Maheswar Baro is currently leading with 39914 votes. Trailing in second place is UPPL’s Nerswn Boro, who has secured 19341 votes
1:06 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Maheswar Baro secures comfortable lead with 39914
Posted by :-Counting underway in Bhergaon, but things look pretty good for BPF candidate Maheswar Baro currently. Maheswar Baro has a comfortable lead of 20573 votes over UPPL candidate Nerswn Boro right now.
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
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