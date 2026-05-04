Parbatjhora Election Result 2026 Highlights: INC’s Md Ashraful Sheikh wins over BPF’s Rezaul Karim with 77128 votes

8:24 PM ( 6 months ago )

INC's Md Ashraful Sheikh leading ahead of BPF's Rezaul Karim by 9022 votes

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Md Ashraful Sheikh of INC is currently leading in Parbatjhora. Rezaul Karim of BPF is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 9022 votes between the two candidates.