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Parbatjhora Election Result 2026 Highlights: INC’s Md Ashraful Sheikh wins over BPF’s Rezaul Karim with 77128 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 20:27 IST
Parbatjhora Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Parbatjhora Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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8:27 PM(6 months ago)
INC’s Md Ashraful Sheikh wins over BPF’s Rezaul Karim with 77128 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Parbatjhora are in. INC’s Md Ashraful Sheikh has clinched the assembly seat, defeating BPF’s Rezaul Karim by a margin of 9022 votes
8:24 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Md Ashraful Sheikh leading ahead of BPF's Rezaul Karim by 9022 votes
Posted by :-Md Ashraful Sheikh of INC is currently leading in Parbatjhora. Rezaul Karim of BPF is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 9022 votes between the two candidates.
8:01 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:57 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Md Ashraful Sheikh inches towards victory with 76298 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for BPF's Rezaul Karim, who is currently in second place in Parbatjhora. INC's Md Ashraful Sheikh is currently in first place with a massive lead of 8626 votes over Rezaul Karim.
5:25 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:58 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Parbatjhora, with BPF trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Parbatjhora, where INC’s Md Ashraful Sheikh is currently leading with 37119 votes. Trailing in second place is BPF’s Rezaul Karim, who has secured 24584 votes
3:56 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Parbatjhora Election Result: Md Ashraful Sheikh leads in Parbatjhora, Rezaul Karim trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Parbatjhora results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Md Ashraful Sheikh polling 37119 votes, while BPF’s Rezaul Karim trails with 24584 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:13 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
INC is ahead in Parbatjhora, with BPF trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Parbatjhora, where INC’s Md Ashraful Sheikh is currently leading with 37119 votes. Trailing in second place is BPF’s Rezaul Karim, who has secured 24584 votes
2:56 PM(6 months ago)
Parbatjhora Election Result: Md Ashraful Sheikh leads in Parbatjhora, Rezaul Karim trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Parbatjhora results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Md Ashraful Sheikh polling 37119 votes, while BPF’s Rezaul Karim trails with 24584 votes
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
Parbatjhora Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Parbatjhora here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Parbatjhora Assembly election results 2026 here
1:56 PM(6 months ago)
Parbatjhora Election Result: Md Ashraful Sheikh ahead in Parbatjhora, Rezaul Karim behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Parbatjhora show INC in the lead, with its candidate Md Ashraful Sheikh securing 37119 votes. BPF’s Rezaul Karim is currently trailing with 24584 votes
1:44 PM(6 months ago)
INC's Md Ashraful Sheikh leading ahead of BPF's Rezaul Karim by 12535 votes
Posted by :-Md Ashraful Sheikh of INC is currently leading in Parbatjhora. Rezaul Karim of BPF is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 12535 votes between the two candidates.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Parbatjhora Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in BODOLAND - BTC? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Parbatjhora Assembly seat is part of the politically significant BODOLAND - BTC belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Parbatjhora Election Result: Md Ashraful Sheikh leads in Parbatjhora, Rezaul Karim trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Parbatjhora results are still awaited. Early trends show INC in the lead, with candidate Md Ashraful Sheikh polling 30475 votes, while BPF’s Rezaul Karim trails with 21367 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
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