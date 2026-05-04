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Sidli–Chirang Election Result 2026 Highlights: Paniram Brahma of BPF Secures Victory in Sidli–Chirang with 101275 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:50 IST
Sidli–Chirang Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Sidli–Chirang Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:50 PM(6 months ago)
Paniram Brahma of BPF Secures Victory in Sidli–Chirang with 101275 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Sidli–Chirang has concluded, with Paniram Brahma of BPF winning the seat after securing 101275 votes.
4:50 PM(6 months ago)
Paniram Brahma of BPF Secures Victory in Sidli–Chirang with 92772 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Sidli–Chirang has concluded, with Paniram Brahma of BPF winning the seat after securing 92772 votes.
4:40 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Paniram Brahma leading ahead of UPPL's Ranjit Basumatary by 34883 votes
Posted by :-Paniram Brahma of BPF is currently leading in Sidli–Chirang. Ranjit Basumatary of UPPL is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 34883 votes between the two candidates.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
BPF is ahead in Sidli–Chirang, with UPPL trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Sidli–Chirang, where BPF’s Paniram Brahma is currently leading with 83377 votes. Trailing in second place is UPPL’s Ranjit Basumatary, who has secured 52836 votes
3:56 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Sidli–Chirang Election Result: Paniram Brahma leads in Sidli–Chirang, Ranjit Basumatary trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Sidli–Chirang results are still awaited. Early trends show BPF in the lead, with candidate Paniram Brahma polling 83377 votes, while UPPL’s Ranjit Basumatary trails with 52836 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:13 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:11 PM(6 months ago)
BPF is ahead in Sidli–Chirang, with UPPL trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Sidli–Chirang, where BPF’s Paniram Brahma is currently leading with 83377 votes. Trailing in second place is UPPL’s Ranjit Basumatary, who has secured 52836 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Sidli–Chirang Election Result: Paniram Brahma leads in Sidli–Chirang, Ranjit Basumatary trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Sidli–Chirang results are still awaited. Early trends show BPF in the lead, with candidate Paniram Brahma polling 83377 votes, while UPPL’s Ranjit Basumatary trails with 52836 votes
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Sidli–Chirang Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Sidli–Chirang here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Sidli–Chirang Assembly election results 2026 here
2:02 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Paniram Brahma inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Sidli–Chirang, BPF’s Paniram Brahma appears on track for a win against UPPL’s Ranjit Basumatary. With counting ongoing, Paniram Brahma currently holds a strong lead of 30541 votes over Ranjit Basumatary.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Sidli–Chirang Election Result: Paniram Brahma ahead in Sidli–Chirang, Ranjit Basumatary behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Sidli–Chirang show BPF in the lead, with its candidate Paniram Brahma securing 70283 votes. UPPL’s Ranjit Basumatary is currently trailing with 49250 votes
1:49 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Paniram Brahma maintains lead of 70283 votes over UPPL's Ranjit Basumatary
Posted by :-BPF's Paniram Brahma has maintained their lead in Sidli–Chirang. Currently, Paniram Brahma has polled 70283 votes and is leading over UPPL candidate Ranjit Basumatary, who has polled 49250 votes.
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Sidli–Chirang Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in BODOLAND - BTC? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Sidli–Chirang Assembly seat is part of the politically significant BODOLAND - BTC belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Sidli–Chirang Election Result: Paniram Brahma leads in Sidli–Chirang, Ranjit Basumatary trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Sidli–Chirang results are still awaited. Early trends show BPF in the lead, with candidate Paniram Brahma polling 63508 votes, while UPPL’s Ranjit Basumatary trails with 47135 votes
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Paniram Brahma maintains lead of 63508 votes over UPPL's Ranjit Basumatary
Posted by :-BPF's Paniram Brahma has maintained their lead in Sidli–Chirang. Currently, Paniram Brahma has polled 63508 votes and is leading over UPPL candidate Ranjit Basumatary, who has polled 47135 votes.
1:21 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BPF is ahead in Sidli–Chirang, with UPPL trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Sidli–Chirang, where BPF’s Paniram Brahma is currently leading with 58743 votes. Trailing in second place is UPPL’s Ranjit Basumatary, who has secured 44500 votes
1:02 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Paniram Brahma maintains lead of 58743 votes over UPPL's Ranjit Basumatary
Posted by :-BPF's Paniram Brahma has maintained their lead in Sidli–Chirang. Currently, Paniram Brahma has polled 58743 votes and is leading over UPPL candidate Ranjit Basumatary, who has polled 44500 votes.
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