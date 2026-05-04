Sidli–Chirang Election Result 2026 Highlights: Paniram Brahma of BPF Secures Victory in Sidli–Chirang with 101275 Votes

4:40 PM ( 6 months ago )

BPF's Paniram Brahma leading ahead of UPPL's Ranjit Basumatary by 34883 votes

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Paniram Brahma of BPF is currently leading in Sidli–Chirang. Ranjit Basumatary of UPPL is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 34883 votes between the two candidates.