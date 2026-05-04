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Tamulpur Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP’s Biswajit Daimary wins over UPPL’s Pramod Boro with 89308 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 17:36 IST
Tamulpur Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Tamulpur Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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5:36 PM(6 months ago)
BJP’s Biswajit Daimary wins over UPPL’s Pramod Boro with 89308 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Tamulpur are in. BJP’s Biswajit Daimary has clinched the assembly seat, defeating UPPL’s Pramod Boro by a margin of 26743 votes
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
5:00 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Biswajit Daimary inches towards victory with 89308 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for UPPL's Pramod Boro, who is currently in second place in Tamulpur. BJP's Biswajit Daimary is currently in first place with a massive lead of 26743 votes over Pramod Boro.
4:58 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:47 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Biswajit Daimary inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Tamulpur, BJP’s Biswajit Daimary appears on track for a win against UPPL’s Pramod Boro. With counting ongoing, Biswajit Daimary currently holds a strong lead of 23709 votes over Pramod Boro.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Tamulpur, with UPPL trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Tamulpur, where BJP’s Biswajit Daimary is currently leading with 71949 votes. Trailing in second place is UPPL’s Pramod Boro, who has secured 54500 votes
4:00 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Biswajit Daimary maintains lead of 71949 votes over UPPL's Pramod Boro
Posted by :-BJP's Biswajit Daimary has maintained their lead in Tamulpur. Currently, Biswajit Daimary has polled 71949 votes and is leading over UPPL candidate Pramod Boro, who has polled 54500 votes.
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Tamulpur Election Result: Biswajit Daimary leads in Tamulpur, Pramod Boro trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Tamulpur results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Biswajit Daimary polling 53868 votes, while UPPL’s Pramod Boro trails with 39312 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Tamulpur, with UPPL trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Tamulpur, where BJP’s Biswajit Daimary is currently leading with 53868 votes. Trailing in second place is UPPL’s Pramod Boro, who has secured 39312 votes
2:56 PM(6 months ago)
Tamulpur Election Result: Biswajit Daimary leads in Tamulpur, Pramod Boro trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Tamulpur results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Biswajit Daimary polling 53868 votes, while UPPL’s Pramod Boro trails with 39312 votes
2:13 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Biswajit Daimary inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Tamulpur, BJP’s Biswajit Daimary appears on track for a win against UPPL’s Pramod Boro. With counting ongoing, Biswajit Daimary currently holds a strong lead of 14556 votes over Pramod Boro.
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
Tamulpur Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Tamulpur here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Tamulpur Assembly election results 2026 here
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Tamulpur Election Result: Biswajit Daimary ahead in Tamulpur, Pramod Boro behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Tamulpur show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Biswajit Daimary securing 44577 votes. UPPL’s Pramod Boro is currently trailing with 29984 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Tamulpur Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in BODOLAND - BTC? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Tamulpur Assembly seat is part of the politically significant BODOLAND - BTC belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Tamulpur Election Result: Biswajit Daimary leads in Tamulpur, Pramod Boro trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Tamulpur results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Biswajit Daimary polling 44577 votes, while UPPL’s Pramod Boro trails with 29984 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
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