Tamulpur Election Result 2026 Highlights: BJP’s Biswajit Daimary wins over UPPL’s Pramod Boro with 89308 votes

5:00 PM ( 6 months ago )

BJP's Biswajit Daimary inches towards victory with 89308 votes

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Things pretty serious for UPPL's Pramod Boro, who is currently in second place in Tamulpur. BJP's Biswajit Daimary is currently in first place with a massive lead of 26743 votes over Pramod Boro.