Advertisement
Manas Election Result 2026 Highlights: Thaneswar Basumatary of BPF Secures Victory in Manas with 90060 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:51 IST
Manas Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Manas Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
.
7:51 PM(6 months ago)
Thaneswar Basumatary of BPF Secures Victory in Manas with 90060 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Manas has concluded, with Thaneswar Basumatary of BPF winning the seat after securing 90060 votes.
3:19 PM(6 months ago)
BPF Retains Manas Seat as Thaneswar Basumatary Wins with 62433 Votes
Posted by :-Finally results are out and BPF has managed to retain the Manas seat. BPF's Thaneswar Basumatary has won from the seat, having polled 62433.
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BPF is ahead in Manas, with RD trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Manas, where BPF’s Thaneswar Basumatary is currently leading with 55405 votes. Trailing in second place is RD’s Anjan Talukdar, who has secured 24482 votes
3:07 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Thaneswar Basumatary inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Manas, BPF’s Thaneswar Basumatary appears on track for a win against RD’s Anjan Talukdar. With counting ongoing, Thaneswar Basumatary currently holds a strong lead of 30923 votes over Anjan Talukdar.
2:56 PM(6 months ago)
Manas Election Result: Thaneswar Basumatary leads in Manas, Anjan Talukdar trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Manas results are still awaited. Early trends show BPF in the lead, with candidate Thaneswar Basumatary polling 51075 votes, while RD’s Anjan Talukdar trails with 20832 votes
2:35 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Thaneswar Basumatary maintains lead of 51075 votes over RD's Anjan Talukdar
Posted by :-BPF's Thaneswar Basumatary has maintained their lead in Manas. Currently, Thaneswar Basumatary has polled 51075 votes and is leading over RD candidate Anjan Talukdar, who has polled 20832 votes.
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
Manas Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Manas here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Manas Assembly election results 2026 here
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Thaneswar Basumatary maintains lead of 42781 votes over UPPL's Jwngsrang Brahma
Posted by :-BPF's Thaneswar Basumatary has maintained their lead in Manas. Currently, Thaneswar Basumatary has polled 42781 votes and is leading over UPPL candidate Jwngsrang Brahma, who has polled 16377 votes.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Manas Election Result: Thaneswar Basumatary ahead in Manas, Jwngsrang Brahma behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Manas show BPF in the lead, with its candidate Thaneswar Basumatary securing 37774 votes. UPPL’s Jwngsrang Brahma is currently trailing with 15131 votes
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Manas Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in BODOLAND - BTC? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Manas Assembly seat is part of the politically significant BODOLAND - BTC belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Manas Election Result: Thaneswar Basumatary leads in Manas, Jwngsrang Brahma trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Manas results are still awaited. Early trends show BPF in the lead, with candidate Thaneswar Basumatary polling 37774 votes, while UPPL’s Jwngsrang Brahma trails with 15131 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:10 PM(6 months ago)
BPF is ahead in Manas, with UPPL trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Manas, where BPF’s Thaneswar Basumatary is currently leading with 37774 votes. Trailing in second place is UPPL’s Jwngsrang Brahma, who has secured 15131 votes
1:06 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Thaneswar Basumatary leading ahead of UPPL's Jwngsrang Brahma by 22643 votes
Posted by :-Thaneswar Basumatary of BPF is currently leading in Manas. Jwngsrang Brahma of UPPL is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 22643 votes between the two candidates.
12:56 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
12:55 PM(6 months ago)
Manas Election Result: Thaneswar Basumatary ahead in Manas, Jwngsrang Brahma behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Manas show BPF in the lead, with its candidate Thaneswar Basumatary securing 32486 votes. UPPL’s Jwngsrang Brahma is currently trailing with 13276 votes
12:50 PM(6 months ago)
Manas Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in BODOLAND - BTC? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Manas Assembly seat is part of the politically significant BODOLAND - BTC belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
12:33 PM(6 months ago)
Jwngsrang Brahma Falls Behind in Manas Election Race
Posted by :-Jwngsrang Brahma right now is trailing from the Manas. Jwngsrang Brahma has polled 13276 votes so far and is trailing behind BPF'S Thaneswar Basumatary, who has polled 32486 votes.
12:11 PM(6 months ago)
Election Results Live: How to track live election results for Assam?
Posted by :-Get the latest updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 here
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today