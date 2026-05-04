Manas Election Result 2026 Highlights: Thaneswar Basumatary of BPF Secures Victory in Manas with 90060 Votes

1:06 PM ( 6 months ago )

BPF's Thaneswar Basumatary leading ahead of UPPL's Jwngsrang Brahma by 22643 votes

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Thaneswar Basumatary of BPF is currently leading in Manas. Jwngsrang Brahma of UPPL is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 22643 votes between the two candidates.