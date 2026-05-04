Baokhungri Election Result 2026 Highlights: BPF’s Rupam Chandra Roy wins over INC’s Sapali Marak with 62677 votes

2:08 PM ( 6 months ago )

BPF's Rupam Chandra Roy leading ahead of INC's Sapali Marak by 18953 votes

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Rupam Chandra Roy of BPF is currently leading in Baokhungri. Sapali Marak of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 18953 votes between the two candidates.