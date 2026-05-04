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Baokhungri Election Result 2026 Highlights: BPF’s Rupam Chandra Roy wins over INC’s Sapali Marak with 62677 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 20:14 IST
Baokhungri Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Baokhungri Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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8:14 PM(6 months ago)
BPF’s Rupam Chandra Roy wins over INC’s Sapali Marak with 62677 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Baokhungri are in. BPF’s Rupam Chandra Roy has clinched the assembly seat, defeating INC’s Sapali Marak by a margin of 23710 votes
7:05 PM(6 months ago)
Rupam Chandra Roy of BPF Secures Victory in Baokhungri with 60569 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Baokhungri has concluded, with Rupam Chandra Roy of BPF winning the seat after securing 60569 votes.
7:01 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Rupam Chandra Roy inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Baokhungri, BPF’s Rupam Chandra Roy appears on track for a win against INC’s Sapali Marak. With counting ongoing, Rupam Chandra Roy currently holds a strong lead of 22238 votes over Sapali Marak.
5:25 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:11 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:51 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Rupam Chandra Roy inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Baokhungri, BPF’s Rupam Chandra Roy appears on track for a win against INC’s Sapali Marak. With counting ongoing, Rupam Chandra Roy currently holds a strong lead of 21348 votes over Sapali Marak.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
BPF is ahead in Baokhungri, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Baokhungri, where BPF’s Rupam Chandra Roy is currently leading with 32833 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Sapali Marak, who has secured 13880 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Baokhungri Election Result: Rupam Chandra Roy leads in Baokhungri, Sapali Marak trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Baokhungri results are still awaited. Early trends show BPF in the lead, with candidate Rupam Chandra Roy polling 32833 votes, while INC’s Sapali Marak trails with 13880 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BPF is ahead in Baokhungri, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Baokhungri, where BPF’s Rupam Chandra Roy is currently leading with 32833 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Sapali Marak, who has secured 13880 votes
2:56 PM(6 months ago)
Baokhungri Election Result: Rupam Chandra Roy leads in Baokhungri, Sapali Marak trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Baokhungri results are still awaited. Early trends show BPF in the lead, with candidate Rupam Chandra Roy polling 32833 votes, while INC’s Sapali Marak trails with 13880 votes
2:08 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Rupam Chandra Roy leading ahead of INC's Sapali Marak by 18953 votes
Posted by :-Rupam Chandra Roy of BPF is currently leading in Baokhungri. Sapali Marak of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 18953 votes between the two candidates.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Baokhungri Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Baokhungri here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Baokhungri Assembly election results 2026 here
1:56 PM(6 months ago)
Baokhungri Election Result: Rupam Chandra Roy ahead in Baokhungri, Sapali Marak behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Baokhungri show BPF in the lead, with its candidate Rupam Chandra Roy securing 29746 votes. INC’s Sapali Marak is currently trailing with 12548 votes
1:44 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Rupam Chandra Roy inches towards victory with 29746 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Sapali Marak, who is currently in second place in Baokhungri. BPF's Rupam Chandra Roy is currently in first place with a massive lead of 17198 votes over Sapali Marak.
1:41 PM(6 months ago)
Baokhungri Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in BODOLAND - BTC? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Baokhungri Assembly seat is part of the politically significant BODOLAND - BTC belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:22 PM(6 months ago)
Baokhungri Election Result: Rupam Chandra Roy leads in Baokhungri, Sapali Marak trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Baokhungri results are still awaited. Early trends show BPF in the lead, with candidate Rupam Chandra Roy polling 24740 votes, while INC’s Sapali Marak trails with 11543 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
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