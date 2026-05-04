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Kokrajhar Election Result 2026 Highlights: BPF’s Sewli Mohilary wins over UPPL’s Lawrence Islary with 74816 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:50 IST
Kokrajhar Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Kokrajhar Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:50 PM(6 months ago)
BPF’s Sewli Mohilary wins over UPPL’s Lawrence Islary with 74816 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Kokrajhar are in. BPF’s Sewli Mohilary has clinched the assembly seat, defeating UPPL’s Lawrence Islary by a margin of 39633 votes
4:24 PM(6 months ago)
Sewli Mohilary of BPF Defeats Lawrence Islary of UPPL by 32223 Votes
Posted by :-The Kokrajhar assembly election results are in. BPF’s Sewli Mohilary has emerged victorious, defeating UPPL’s Lawrence Islary. Sewli Mohilary secured 63843 votes, while Lawrence Islary managed 31620 votes
4:23 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Sewli Mohilary secures comfortable lead with 63843
Posted by :-Counting underway in Kokrajhar, but things look pretty good for BPF candidate Sewli Mohilary currently. Sewli Mohilary has a comfortable lead of 32223 votes over UPPL candidate Lawrence Islary right now.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
BPF is ahead in Kokrajhar, with UPPL trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Kokrajhar, where BPF’s Sewli Mohilary is currently leading with 38805 votes. Trailing in second place is UPPL’s Lawrence Islary, who has secured 24263 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:51 PM(6 months ago)
Kokrajhar Election Result: Sewli Mohilary leads in Kokrajhar, Lawrence Islary trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Kokrajhar results are still awaited. Early trends show BPF in the lead, with candidate Sewli Mohilary polling 38805 votes, while UPPL’s Lawrence Islary trails with 24263 votes
3:38 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
BPF is ahead in Kokrajhar, with UPPL trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Kokrajhar, where BPF’s Sewli Mohilary is currently leading with 38805 votes. Trailing in second place is UPPL’s Lawrence Islary, who has secured 24263 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Kokrajhar Election Result: Sewli Mohilary leads in Kokrajhar, Lawrence Islary trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Kokrajhar results are still awaited. Early trends show BPF in the lead, with candidate Sewli Mohilary polling 38805 votes, while UPPL’s Lawrence Islary trails with 24263 votes
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Kokrajhar Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Kokrajhar here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Kokrajhar Assembly election results 2026 here
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Sewli Mohilary leading over UPPL's Lawrence Islary by 14542 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Kokrajhar? Current counting trends favour Sewli Mohilary of BPF. Sewli Mohilary has polled 38805 votes so far and is currently leading over Lawrence Islary of UPPL,who has polled 24263 votes.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Kokrajhar Election Result: Sewli Mohilary ahead in Kokrajhar, Lawrence Islary behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Kokrajhar show BPF in the lead, with its candidate Sewli Mohilary securing 33036 votes. UPPL’s Lawrence Islary is currently trailing with 21978 votes
1:45 PM(6 months ago)
Sewli Mohilary behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Kokrajhar, Sewli Mohilary of BPF is struggling as Lawrence Islary of UPPL holds a significant lead of 11058 votes, with counting still underway.
1:40 PM(6 months ago)
Kokrajhar Election Result Live: Who is leading the race in BODOLAND - BTC? Latest Assam election trends and seat-wise updates
Posted by :-The Kokrajhar Assembly seat is part of the politically significant BODOLAND - BTC belt in Assam. Explore the newest vote trends, party-wise performance, alliance standings, and real-time updates from across the region.
1:23 PM(6 months ago)
Kokrajhar Election Result: Sewli Mohilary leads in Kokrajhar, Lawrence Islary trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Kokrajhar results are still awaited. Early trends show BPF in the lead, with candidate Sewli Mohilary polling 26851 votes, while UPPL’s Lawrence Islary trails with 18932 votes
1:20 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
1:19 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the BODOLAND - BTC region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the BODOLAND - BTC zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
1:14 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Sewli Mohilary inches towards victory with 26851 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for UPPL's Lawrence Islary, who is currently in second place in Kokrajhar. BPF's Sewli Mohilary is currently in first place with a massive lead of 7919 votes over Lawrence Islary.
1:11 PM(6 months ago)
BPF is ahead in Kokrajhar, with UPPL trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Kokrajhar, where BPF’s Sewli Mohilary is currently leading with 22670 votes. Trailing in second place is UPPL’s Lawrence Islary, who has secured 15988 votes
12:58 PM(6 months ago)
BPF's Sewli Mohilary inches towards victory with 22670 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for UPPL's Lawrence Islary, who is currently in second place in Kokrajhar. BPF's Sewli Mohilary is currently in first place with a massive lead of 6682 votes over Lawrence Islary.
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