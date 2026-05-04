Kokrajhar Election Result 2026 Highlights: BPF’s Sewli Mohilary wins over UPPL’s Lawrence Islary with 74816 votes

2:07 PM ( 6 months ago )

BPF's Sewli Mohilary leading over UPPL's Lawrence Islary by 14542 votes

Posted by :-

Who will win Kokrajhar? Current counting trends favour Sewli Mohilary of BPF. Sewli Mohilary has polled 38805 votes so far and is currently leading over Lawrence Islary of UPPL,who has polled 24263 votes.